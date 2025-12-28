Bank of India Recruitment 2025-26: Registration Process For 514 Vacancies Begins; Check Selection Process Here

Bank of India Recruitment 2025-26 | bankofindia.bank.in

Bank of India Recruitment 2025-26: The Bank of India (BOI) has started an online registration procedure for Credit Officer Recruitment 2025-26. Those who qualify can submit applications online until January 5, 2026, on the official website of BOI at bankofindia.bank.in. The recruiting is seeking experienced officers at various management levels.

Bank of India Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancy details

The Bank of India recruitment 2025–26 drive aims to fill a total of 514 vacancies across three management scales. This includes 36 posts in the Senior Management Grade Scale-IV (SMGS-IV), 60 posts in the Middle Management Grade Scale-III (MMGS-III), and the largest share of 418 posts in the Middle Management Grade Scale-II (MMGS-II).

Bank of India Recruitment 2025-26: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of BOI at bankofindia.bank.in.

Step 2: After this, select the Careers tab and then open the Recruitment of Credit Officers in GBO Stream 2025-26 link.

Step 3: Next, click on the Apply Online link.

Step 4: Now, finish the registration process and save the registration number and password.

Step 5: Make the payment of the application fees and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for the Bank of India Recruitment 2025-26

Bank of India Recruitment 2025-26: Selection process

The selection process for Bank of India recruitment 2025–26 will begin with the shortlisting of applications based on eligibility and experience. Depending on the number of applicants, shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for an online examination and/or a personal interview. The assessment will evaluate candidates on professional knowledge, reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and concepts related to credit and risk management.