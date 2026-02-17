 Mumbai RTE Admissions 2026-27 Begin Today: 5,939 Seats Available In 323 Schools
The BMC has started the RTE admission process for the 2026-27 academic year, offering 5,939 seats across 323 schools in Mumbai. Parents can apply online until March 10 through the state portal. Admissions under the 25% quota for children from weaker sections will be allotted via lottery, with education remaining free up to Class VIII.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 01:25 AM IST
Right To Education | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the process to start the admissions under right to education (RTE) act.

The civic body registered the schools private and public on the portal in January this year. As per the data from BMC, 5,939 seats are available in 323 schools across the city.

Free Education Up to Class VIII for Weaker Section Children

"The 25 percent admission process for the academic year 2026-27 under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE) will start from Tuesday, February 17, 2026. For the year 2026-27, 25 percent admission process for children from weaker sections in self-financed schools, unaided (excluding minority schools) schools is being implemented online. Under this, education up to class VIII will be free for children,” stated the civic body.

Out of the 5,939 seats 4,558 seats in 252 schools are under the Maharashtra State Education Board within Mumbai, while 1,381 seats from 71 schools are of non-state boards schools including private.

Parents Can Apply Online Until March 10 on Government Portal

For registration of the schools, the eligible schools under the RTE processed online. For students, the parents can visit https://student.maharashtra.gov.in to fill the application form until March 10.

It is mandatory for parents to upload the necessary documents required for admission while filling the online application under RTE 25 percent. According to the new rules released by the education department, parents can opt for 10 schools located one kilometer or less from their place of residence on the RTE portal.

If a child has already been admitted to a school under RTE 25 percent for admission, the child will not be able to apply again. After the applications are submitted online, students will be allotted admission on the basis of a lottery, for which the date will be declared later.

