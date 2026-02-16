 68 JEE Main 2026 Candidates Barred As NTA Cancels Results For Unfair Means
The NTA has withheld the JEE Main 2026 results of 68 candidates found using Unfair Means (UFM). Their scorecards are not available, while results for over 13 lakh candidates have been declared. Violations include impersonation, multiple sessions, and other UFM practices.

Simple VishwakarmaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has withheld the JEE Main 2026 results of 68 candidates who were found indulging in Unfair Means (UFM) practices. | PTI(Representative Image)

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has withheld the JEE Main 2026 results of 68 candidates who were found indulging in Unfair Means (UFM) practices. The announcement was made alongside the declaration of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results on the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

These 68 candidates will not have their scorecards available for download, as per the agency’s guidelines. The NTA had clearly stated in its official brochure that any candidate involved in UFM—including appearing from a center other than allotted, allowing someone else to write the exam, or attempting multiple sessions—would have their candidature cancelled. No plea or request for reconsideration will be entertained.

JEE Main 2026 Paper 1: Exam Details

The JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was held in 326 cities at 658 centers, including 15 foreign sites such Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Singapore, and Munich. The Computer Based Test (CBT) exam was administered in 13 different languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28th, 2026.

The test was taken by 13,04,653 out of 13,55,293 registered candidates, representing a 96.26% turnout. All qualified candidates received their JEE Main 2026 results; however, those convicted of UFM are not allowed to obtain any.

For any questions about the results, candidates can contact the NTA hotline at +91-11-40759000 or send an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.

