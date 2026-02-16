Mumbai's Madhav Viradiya Scores Perfect 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2026 January Session

Madhav Viradiya from Mumbai has secured a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2026 January session, emerging as one of the 12 toppers nationwide in the merit list released on February 16. |

Madhav Viradiya from Mumbai has secured a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2026 January session, emerging as one of the 12 toppers nationwide in the merit list released on February 16. He is the only candidate from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to achieve the 100 percentile in this session.

Currently in Class 12, Madhav had been preparing for JEE Advanced for the past two years. “I was mainly focused on JEE Advanced preparation. Since JEE Main is a subset of Advanced, I didn’t prepare separately for it for most of the time,” he told The Free Press Journal. In the month leading up to the January attempt, he revised previous years’ question papers and focused on practising multiple-choice questions, especially in Chemistry.

Balancing board examinations alongside competitive exam preparation required careful planning. “After my practical exams ended in January, I focused on boards. Since my main subjects are PCM, I mostly had to revise for JEE and prepare separately only for English,” he said.

His daily routine included coaching classes from 1 pm to 5 pm, followed by self-study sessions in the evening and early morning, adding up to nearly five hours of independent study each day. Most conceptual preparation, he said, was completed during coaching hours, while home study was used for revision and practice.

For the past two years, Madhav limited social media use and extracurricular activities. “I didn’t really take part in activities during this period. We used to play cricket during lunch breaks, which helped,” he said.

He admitted that the preparation phase was demanding at times. “There were stressful moments, but my father always told me not to worry about results and to just focus on my work,” he said. His father is an engineer who currently runs his own business.

Looking ahead, Madhav has set his sights on IIT Bombay as his first preference, followed by IIT Delhi, where he plans to pursue a B.Tech degree.