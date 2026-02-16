 JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 Toppers List OUT: 12 Students Score 100 Percentile
JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 Toppers List OUT: 12 Students Score 100 Percentile

NTA announces JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 toppers. 12 students score perfect 100 percentile across India & abroad. Exam held in 658 centers, 13 languages. Check full list & percentile scores on nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 Toppers List Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the toppers list for JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), after the declaration of results for Session 1, which was conducted in January. 12 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile, which shows the cut-throat competition among the 13 lakh students who appeared for the exam across the country and abroad.

JEE Main 2026 Paper 1: Candidate statistics

Of the 13,55,293 registered candidates, 13,04,653 appeared for the exam, which is a 96.26% turnout. The gender distribution included 4,49,568 female candidates and 8,55,085 male candidates. The category-wise distribution of the top-scoring candidates included General, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, and EWS categories, which shows the broad-based nature of the exam.

JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 Toppers List Out: Top 12 100 percentile candidate

1. Shreyas Mishra – Delhi (NCT)

2. Narendra Babu Gari – Andhra Pradesh

3. Shubham Kumar – Bihar

4. Kabeer Chhillar – Rajasthan

5. Chiranjib Kar – Rajasthan

6. Bhavesh Patra – Odisha

7. Anay Jain – Haryana

8. Arnav Gautam – Rajasthan

9. Pasala Mohith – Andhra Pradesh

10. Madhav Viradiya – Maharashtra

11. Purphit Nimay – Gujarat

12. Vivan Mahiswari – Telangana

The examination results also include detailed percentile scores in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry for all candidates. Students can check their results and download scorecards using their application number, date of birth, and password at the official portals nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Paper 1: Exam details

The Paper 1 exam was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at 658 centers and 326 cities, including 15 international destinations such as Dubai, Doha, Singapore, Munich, and Abu Dhabi. The exam was held on 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28 January 2026, in 13 languages to accommodate students from different linguistic backgrounds.

JEE Main 2026 Paper 1: What's next?

With such a strong performance at the national level, these toppers are set to secure top ranks in upcoming counselling and admissions for B.E./B.Tech programmes across engineering institutes in India.

For queries or assistance, candidates can reach NTA at +91-11-40759000 or via jeemain@nta.ac.in.

