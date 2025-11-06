Kerala Crime: Pervert Tries To Slip Hand Inside Woman's Top As She Records Video & Confronts Him | X @INDStoryS

A shocking incident has come to light from Kerala, where a woman was sexually assaulted by a man inside a crowded bus. The brave woman discreetly recorded him while he was trying to put his hand inside her top & she charged at him with slaps and punches. Soon, the bus conductor arrived and confronted the accused.

In a 57-second video, the woman recorded herself and a man seated beside her in the bus. As the video started, his hand can be seen touching her private area as she got alerted, he charged back. As the video progressed, the man tried to sleep his hand inside her top, and the woman shockingly snapped at him.

WATCH VIDEO: (Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

🪩 कहां है, वह लोग जो नारा दिया करता था

बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना केंद्र सरकार का यह नारा सही था य गलत।



कहीं पर भी हमारे देश के बहन बेटियों सुरक्षित नहीं।#KL:-केरल कट्टाकड़ा जहाँ एक महिला बस में सफर कर रही थी, तभी पास में बैठे एक व्यक्ति ने उसके साथ छेड़खानी की जांबाज़… pic.twitter.com/fmWxS2rgdP — INDStoryS (@INDStoryS) November 6, 2025

The woman confronted the man for his lewd act and also slapped him multiple times as he was seen ashamed. Soon, the passengers inside the bus were alerted, and the bus conductor arrived near their seat and questioned the man.

Police authorities have not issued any official statement on the incident while netizens are demanding an FIR to be lodged against him keeping the video recorded as prime evidence.

Since the video has gone viral on social media with thousands of shares, netizens are demanding strict action against the accused. One user commented, "Absolutely​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ disgusting behaviour. It should never be tolerated. Those who molest in public have to be identified, humiliated, and given to the police so that an FIR is registered, and actual legal consequences follow."

While one user shared the video saying, "He deserved at least 10 more slaps and pervert men who molest women like this in public totally deserve thrashing in front of all along with an FIR.

Another user commented, "Public not supporting, feminism and false cases f****d public support. Nobody stood up for the girl.