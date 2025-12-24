 Woman Confronts Youths Seeking Donations Inside Delhi’s Yellow Line Metro - VIDEO
A video from the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line shows a woman confronting two youths allegedly seeking donations inside a coach. The woman questions their authorisation and demands identity proof, which they fail to produce. Visibly uncomfortable, the youths stop approaching passengers and move away, as fellow commuters quietly watch the exchange.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image

A young man and a young woman allegedly seeking donations inside a Delhi Metro coach were confronted by a woman passenger, after which they disengaged and moved away, as seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The clip, posted by user @anulall on Wednesday, shows the interior of a Delhi Metro coach on the Yellow Line, heading towards Gurugram. An announcement in the background indicates the next station as Sultanpur. In the video, the youths, carrying a clipboard and what appears to be a donation receipt book, are seen approaching passengers and asking for money, claiming they were collecting funds for a “National Relief Camp.”

Sharing the video, the woman wrote, “Delhi Metro has become a place where people ask for donations and distribute religious material. Today, I caught these two asking for donations. Who allowed them? They refused to show IDs.”

The woman recording the video directly confronts the duo, repeatedly asking them to show identity cards or authorisation permitting them to collect money inside the metro. She can be heard telling them that soliciting donations inside metro coaches is illegal. “This is illegal. You are not supposed to do it,” she says.

Despite multiple requests, the youths fail to produce any valid identification or official permission.

Visibly uncomfortable, they avoid eye contact, offer vague responses, and eventually stop approaching passengers. They are then seen moving away from the camera, effectively abandoning their collection attempt.

Several passengers are seen observing the exchange quietly, while none step forward to support the collectors.

