Mumbai's St Cathedral Church Opens Christmas Carol Event With Soulful Rendition Of National Anthem | Video Viral

Mumbai: Christmas is the time of the year when the streets of Mumbai come alive with dazzling lights and festive decorations. Amid the celebrations, a heartwarming video from the city’s St Cathedral Church has gone viral on social media. The video captures the opening of a Christmas Carol event with a soulful rendition of the national anthem.

The video posted by 'aamchi_mumbai' on their official handle on Instagram showed a group of girls and boys standing on the church deck, singing the national anthem in their calm and melodious voices.

Reaction On The Viral Video

Social media users praised the performance, applauding the church for their patriotic act. One user wrote, "Wonderful, every religion teaches us to be loyal to one's country." While another user commented, saying, "That sounds beautiful"

One user called it, "Country above holy books." Other called it "Super cool", adding that, "Never seen in my 40 years of life. Dil Khush Hogaya." "What a beautiful gesture," a user noted.

Yesterday, a video of a Kalyan–CSMT Ladies Special local brought festive cheer to Mumbai’s suburban rail network. The video shared on social media showed a compartment of the train getting a festive makeover, decorated with tinsel garland and Santa pictures.

Christmas 2025

Christmas is one of the prominent festivals that is celebrated around the world, especially by Christian people. The auspicious festival is celebrated every year on December 25. It commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. According to Christian mythology, it is believed that Jesus was born to Mary and Joseph in a manger around two thousand years ago. It is also believed that angels were present during his birth, carols were sung, and shepherds came to adore him. The birth of Jesus stands as one of the most significant turning points in the history of Christianity.

