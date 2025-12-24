 MSRTC Deploys 96 Women Security Guards At 48 Bus Stations To Strengthen Passenger Safety Across Maharashtra
MSRTC has deployed 96 additional women security guards at 48 major bus stations across Maharashtra. The move has helped handle over 700 security incidents in 2025 and improved safety for women commuters, students and vulnerable passengers across the state transport network.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Women security guards deployed by MSRTC stand watch at a major bus station to enhance safety for women commuters | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 24: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has deployed 96 additional women security guards at 48 major bus stations across the state to strengthen passenger safety, with a focus on women commuters.

Role Of Women Security Guards At Bus Stations

The deployment has been carried out through MSRTC’s Security and Vigilance Department. The women guards are responsible for monitoring station premises, preventing untoward incidents, assisting passengers, remaining alert to security threats and extending support to vulnerable groups.

Over 700 Security Incidents Handled In 2025

According to official data provided by MSRTC, security personnel handled 706 incidents at these bus stations between January and September 2025. The cases included pickpocketing, theft, harassment of women and students, assistance to women who had left their homes, and intervention in situations involving persons with mental health issues. Criminal cases were registered in 30 incidents.

Harassment And Theft Cases Addressed

Officials said that during the same period, 182 cases specifically related to harassment of women and students, theft of jewellery and cash, and assistance to destitute or mentally ill women were also addressed.

Ongoing Review And Vigilance Measures

Timely intervention and coordination with other authorities helped prevent escalation in several cases, they added.

The Security and Vigilance Department continues to review performance and issue operational instructions to security staff to maintain vigilance and improve response mechanisms.

Improved Sense Of Safety For Women Commuters

MSRTC officials said the sustained presence of women security guards at key bus stations has contributed to improved handling of security-related incidents and has enhanced the sense of safety among commuters, particularly women passengers and students. The corporation said the initiative aligns with its objective of ensuring passenger safety across its transport network.

