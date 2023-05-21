WATCH: Kerala model confronts pervert masturbating in KSRTC bus; accused arrested after he tried to flee |

Similar to scenes of obscenity and public nuisance in Delhi metro, a case of a man masturbating and misbehaving in a government-run bus has been reported in Kerala. A female model travelling in a KSRTC bus from Thrissur to Kochi on May 17 complained of a man molesting her and exposing his genitals in the public transport while seating next to her.

Model bravely confronts pervert masturbating in KSRTC bus

The woman took courage to slam the behaviour out loud. She raised her voice and alerted passengers and the ticket conductor onboard about the matter while confronting the pervert man. "Can you stop doing that, " she told to the man in front of her who opened his pant's zip and masturbated there, and also allegedly rubbed his hand over the model's body.

Police arrest the man

With help from the bus conductor, he was thrown out of the transport immediately and he ran away when the bus was at the traffic signal in Athani.

Later, the model, who was going to Ernakulam for a movie shoot, posted a video narrating the incident on Instagram.

Following the bold step of the woman, the local police arrested the man and identified him as Savad Shah (27), a native of Kozhikode who had boarded the bus from Angamaly.

Model speaks to media, makes shocking revelations

"It was very noticeable that his zip was open and he had a boner," the model told local news channel Manorama News. "It was so good that I didn't blur his face while posting the video. Because five other girls messaged me and said that the same guy did this to even them on the same Thrissur to Ernakulam route," she pointed out while using the word 'serial bus molester.'

Accused arrested and sent to Judicial custody

Reportedly, after he ran away at the traffic signal, the conductor tried to catch him and report to the police, but Savad Shah escaped. It was later that locals and other travellers caught him later and handed over to Nedumbassery police.

The accused was arrested and produced in a court in Ernakulam and sent to 14 days of Judicial custody, police told media on Thursday, May 18.