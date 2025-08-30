Rajsamand MLA Dipti Maheshwari's Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajasthan's Delwara; Legislator Sustains Minor Injuries

Rajsamand MLA Dipti Maheshwari's Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajasthan's Delwara | X

Udaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA for Rajsamand Deepti Kiran Maheshwari's vehicle met with an accident in Rajasthan's Delwara on Saturday. Maheshwari's gunman was also present in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The BJP MLA sustained minor injuries.

Maheshwari's gunman and driver were also injured in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at Geetanjali Hospital in Udaipur.

Rajasthan leaders prayed for Maheshwari's speedy recovery. Churu's ex-MLA Rajesmdra Rathore in his X post said, "I have received the news of Rajsamand MLA Smt. Dipti Kiran Maheshwari ji being injured in a road accident. I pray to God for her speedy recovery."

Rajasthan BJP's Vice President Jyoti Mridha also expressed concern over Mahaeshwari's accident. "The news of BJP MLA Smt. Dipti Kiran Maheshwari Ji from the Rajsamand Assembly constituency being injured in an accident near the Chirwa Tunnel on the Udaipur-Rajsamand National Highway last night is heart-wrenching. I pray to Lord Shri Ram Ji for her quick and complete recovery so that she can resume public service, and also wish for the health recovery of the two other individuals injured along with her," Mridha said in his X post.

उदयपुर-राजसमंद नेशनल हाइवे पर चीरवा टनल के पास बीती रात राजसमंद विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा विधायक श्रीमती दीप्ति किरण माहेश्वरी जी के दुर्घटना में घायल होने का समाचार मन व्यथित करने वाला है।



प्रभु श्रीराम जी से उनके शीघ्र पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर जनसेवा में जुटने और उनके साथ घायल हुए दो… — Dr. Jyoti Mirdha 🇮🇳 (@jyotimirdha) August 30, 2025

Maheshwari is currently as a member of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, representing the Rajsamand constituency.