Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP Govt Of Negligence Over Supply Of Fake Cough Syrup

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of negligence over the alleged supply of fake cough syrup across the state. Sharing a report by a private organization on his official social media handle, Yadav claimed that spurious syrup is reaching hospitals, jails, and homes “under the government’s nose,” while the Health Department maintains “convenient silence.”

He questioned who benefits from this silence and suggested that individuals with political connections might be shielding those behind the illegal trade. Calling the incident a “poisonous scam,” Yadav demanded a high-level judicial probe and strict punitive action against those involved. He alleged that “BJP’s corruption is now endangering lives,” describing fake syrup circulation as a “crime against humanity.”

Following recent incidents in Madhya Pradesh where children allegedly died after consuming contaminated syrup, health and food safety departments in Uttar Pradesh have intensified inspections. Raids in several districts, including Lucknow, led to the seizure of large quantities of counterfeit syrups labeled under fake brands. Officials reported that the materials used were found to be harmful to human health.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against such cases. However, opposition leaders argue that the government’s response has been superficial and that the main culprits remain at large. Akhilesh Yadav has reiterated his demand for transparency and public accountability in the ongoing investigation.