Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Concerns Of 300 Citizens At Janata Darshan |

Gorakhpur: During his visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the public and heard their grievances during the Janata Darshan held at the Gorakhnath Temple complex on Wednesday morning. After patiently listening to each complaint, the Chief Minister instructed officials to respond promptly and sensitively to public concerns, ensuring timely and satisfactory resolutions. Assuring the attendees, he said, “Don’t worry. The government will take effective action on every issue.”

Staying in Gorakhpur since Diwali, CM Yogi met around 300 people during the Janata Darshan. Moving among the people seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, he patiently listened to their issues, accepted applications, and directed officials present to take immediate steps for redressal. He forwarded each complaint to the concerned administrative and police officers, emphasizing fair, transparent, and time-bound resolution.

Addressing cases of land grabbing, the Chief Minister ordered police officials to take strict action against land mafias. He asserted that no influential individual has the right to occupy anyone’s land forcibly and that such offenders must face the harshest punishment. He further directed that, wherever necessary, disputes should be resolved through proper land measurement.

Several citizens also sought financial aid for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that no one’s treatment would be hindered for want of funds. He instructed officials to promptly prepare cost estimates for such cases so that the government can release funds immediately, ensuring timely and quality medical care for all.