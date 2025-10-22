 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Concerns Of 300 Citizens At Janata Darshan
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Concerns Of 300 Citizens At Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Concerns Of 300 Citizens At Janata Darshan

During his Gorakhpur visit, CM Yogi Adityanath held Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple, listening to around 300 citizens’ grievances. He directed officials to ensure timely, fair, and transparent redressal, ordered strict action against land grabbers, and assured financial aid for medical treatment, promising swift and effective government response.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Concerns Of 300 Citizens At Janata Darshan |

Gorakhpur: During his visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the public and heard their grievances during the Janata Darshan held at the Gorakhnath Temple complex on Wednesday morning. After patiently listening to each complaint, the Chief Minister instructed officials to respond promptly and sensitively to public concerns, ensuring timely and satisfactory resolutions. Assuring the attendees, he said, “Don’t worry. The government will take effective action on every issue.”

Staying in Gorakhpur since Diwali, CM Yogi met around 300 people during the Janata Darshan. Moving among the people seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, he patiently listened to their issues, accepted applications, and directed officials present to take immediate steps for redressal. He forwarded each complaint to the concerned administrative and police officers, emphasizing fair, transparent, and time-bound resolution.

Read Also
'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid...
article-image
Read Also
'Will Start Campaign From October 24,' Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav; Rules Out Rift In Gathbandhan
article-image

Addressing cases of land grabbing, the Chief Minister ordered police officials to take strict action against land mafias. He asserted that no influential individual has the right to occupy anyone’s land forcibly and that such offenders must face the harshest punishment. He further directed that, wherever necessary, disputes should be resolved through proper land measurement.

Several citizens also sought financial aid for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that no one’s treatment would be hindered for want of funds. He instructed officials to promptly prepare cost estimates for such cases so that the government can release funds immediately, ensuring timely and quality medical care for all.

FPJ Shorts
'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Seven Injured After Building Portion Collapses In Madanpura - VIDEO
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios
IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Concerns Of 300 Citizens At Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Concerns Of 300 Citizens At Janata Darshan

UP: Case Registered Against 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Kidnapping And Raping 17-Year-Old

UP: Case Registered Against 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Kidnapping And Raping 17-Year-Old

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 1,000 Quintals Of Wheat Seed Aid For Flood-Affected...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 1,000 Quintals Of Wheat Seed Aid For Flood-Affected...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes On Police Commemoration Day 2025

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes On Police Commemoration Day 2025

Police Memorial Day 2025: Sacrifice Of Police Personnel A Priceless Asset To The Nation, Says UP CM...

Police Memorial Day 2025: Sacrifice Of Police Personnel A Priceless Asset To The Nation, Says UP CM...