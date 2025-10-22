Police Memorial Day 2025: Sacrifice Of Police Personnel A Priceless Asset To The Nation, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Police Memorial Day 2025: Sacrifice Of Police Personnel A Priceless Asset To The Nation, Says CM Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, paid homage to the brave martyrs of the Uttar Pradesh Police during the Police Memorial Day 2025 ceremony held at the Reserve Police Lines. The Chief Minister said the sacrifices of these valiant officers are an invaluable asset to the state and the nation, a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Their memories, he added, embody the timeless spirit of duty, discipline, and public service.

CM Yogi commended the Uttar Pradesh Police for their exemplary role in maintaining law and order, controlling crime, and ensuring women’s safety even in challenging circumstances. He announced that a budget of ₹4,061.87 crore has been allocated to the police department for FY 2025–26—an increase of 7% over the previous year.

He also honored the three police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty during 2024–25—STF Inspector Sunil Kumar, Chief Constable Durgesh Kumar Singh (Jaunpur), and Constable Saurabh Kumar (Gautam Buddha Nagar)—and assured their families of full government support.

So far, financial assistance amounting to Rs 30.70 crore has been provided to 96 police personnel, including those from central forces and other states.

Highlighting welfare measures, the Chief Minister said the government has taken unprecedented steps to strengthen the morale, efficiency, and professionalism of the police force. He informed that 2,511 cases of 90% GPF disbursement were cleared following the retirement or demise of police personnel.

At the same time, advances were approved for 108 police personnel under the Uttar Pradesh General Provident Fund Rules, 1985. Scholarships worth Rs 51.10 lakh were awarded to 234 meritorious children of police personnel, with an additional ₹1.12 crore sanctioned.

Under the Health Security Scheme, Rs 11.85 crore was reimbursed in 519 medical cases, while Rs 6.64 crore was advanced from the Life Saving Fund to 170 personnel. Insurance payments amounting to Rs 11.86 crore were made to the dependents of 374 deceased police personnel, and ₹67.76 crore was released to 124 dependents under the Bank of Baroda’s “Baroda Police Salary Package.”

In recognition of dedicated service, 34 personnel received the President’s Gallantry Medal, 11 received the Distinguished Service Medal, and 145 were awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. The Union Home Ministry honored 763 personnel with Distinguished Service Medals and 486 with Meritorious Service Medals.

Additionally, the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service was conferred upon three gazetted officers. The Director General of Police also presented Medals of Honor to 90 Gazetted and 404 Non-Gazetted personnel, along with 35 Platinum, 115 Gold, and 789 Silver Commendation Medals.

Since 2017, the UP Police has achieved remarkable progress, recruiting 2.09 lakh personnel, including 34,000 women, and promoting over 1.52 lakh officers. Recruitment for 28,154 posts and promotion for 2,391 posts are currently underway. Training for 60,244 newly recruited personnel is being conducted through a hybrid model incorporating physical, legal, technical, cybercrime, and AI-based simulation modules.

For FY 2025–26, a total of Rs 4,061.87 crore has been approved for the Police department. This includes Rs 210 crore for Dial-112 vehicles, Rs 272.75 crore for modern equipment, and Rs 53.88 crore under the Police Modernization Scheme. Over Rs 900 crore has been allocated from the state fund for 317 construction projects, of which 140 have already been completed at a cost of Rs 635 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has taken several significant steps to strengthen the infrastructure and operational capacity of the Uttar Pradesh Police. A total of 31,000 new posts have been created across various police categories. In addition, 78 women police outposts, counseling centers, and one women’s police station each in Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Chandauli, and Siddharthnagar have been approved to enhance women’s safety and accessibility to justice.

To strengthen specialized policing, Economic Crime Units have been set up in 107 police stations, Human Trafficking Prevention Units in 40, Cyber Crime Police Stations in 75, and Anti-Narcotics Police Stations in six locations. Approval has also been granted for a field-level unit of the Anti-Corruption Organization.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the state government continues to pursue a strict zero-tolerance policy toward crime and disorder. He said, "Since 2017, more than 15,000 police encounters have taken place, resulting in the elimination of 257 hardened criminals and injuries to over 10,000. During these operations, 1,745 police personnel also sustained injuries. From March 20, 2017, action has been initiated against 26,920 criminals under the Gangsters Act and 961 under the National Security Act (NSA). Properties worth Rs 14,467 crore have been confiscated, and action has been taken against 68 mafias and over 2,000 of their associates. Under Operation Conviction, 69 criminals have been sentenced to death, while 8,501 received life imprisonment."

CM Yogi informed that 18 divisional-level units of the Anti-Corruption Organization have been established, and their integration with local police stations is underway. Approval has also been given to set up a Cyber Help Desk to enhance digital crime response.

Women-centric policing has also been strengthened with the formation of PAC (Women) Companies in Lucknow, Badaun, and Gorakhpur, and UPSSSC Pre-Service Companies in Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Saharanpur, and Ayodhya. The government has also approved the merger of the State Special Investigation Unit with the Economic Offences Investigation Branch, and renamed the CBCID as the CID.

The Chief Minister announced that former Agniveers retiring in 2026 and beyond will receive a three-year age relaxation and 20% horizontal reservation, on par with ex-servicemen, in direct recruitment for the ranks of Constable, Mounted Constable, and Fireman in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Praising the UP Police for maintaining peace and harmony, CM Yogi said, "Due to robust law enforcement and effective coordination, all festivals, fairs, VIP visits, political rallies, and demonstrations have been conducted peacefully across the state."

He highlighted that Mission Shakti has become a symbol of women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment. He added, "Under this initiative, Women’s Security Special Teams and Mission Shakti Centers have been established, inspecting over one crore locations and taking action against 33,961 offenders. Women’s Help Desks have been set up in all police stations, and 19,840 women constables are receiving specialized training."

The Chief Minister added that 1,930 Women’s Helpline Center are operating in Lucknow, with call-handling capacity increased from 40,000 to 1.6 lakh calls per month. The Cyber Fraud Mission Center is also nearing completion. Police cyber teams have successfully prevented online fraud worth over ₹10 crore in just two months, an example of their prompt and effective action.

CM Yogi further informed that under a statewide campaign against illegal drugs conducted from January 1, 2022, to September 21, 2025, action was taken against 39,427 drug traffickers, with 32,699 cases registered and recoveries amounting to Rs 302.94 crore. Through effective prosecution, 4,768 accused were convicted, while 1,460 lives were saved by preventing suicide attempts.

Concluding his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh Police is the largest and most disciplined police force in the country, serving as the backbone of public safety, trust, and order." He urged all police personnel to continue performing their duties with integrity, dedication, and a spirit of public service to realize the vision of a safe, sensitive, and modern Uttar Pradesh.