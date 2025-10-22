 Thoothukudi Sees Fishing Ban After Cyclone Alert; Heavy Rainfall Expected In Multiple Tamil Nadu Districts Over Coming Days
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Fishing activities in Thoothukudi have been suspended as authorities issued a cyclone alert, with fishermen advised to remain safely on shore. | Representation Image

Thoothukudi: Fishing activities in Thoothukudi have been suspended as authorities issued a cyclone alert, with fishermen advised to remain safely on shore.

According to the latest warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the coming days. Strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected along the coastal regions.

Following this alert, the Thoothukudi District Administration and the Fisheries Department have jointly issued a safety advisory to fishermen. As per the directive, all mechanised boats registered at the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour are instructed not to venture into the sea until further notice.

Officials have also urged fishing boats currently at sea to return to shore immediately, while those already docked must avoid setting out under any circumstances. Additionally, the public residing in coastal areas has been advised to stay away from the seashore and closely follow weather updates and cyclone warnings issued by the IMD.

article-image

As per reports, fishermen have not gone fishing since Sunday.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi also witnessed severe waterlogging following four days of continuous heavy rainfall in the city and its surrounding areas. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next six days, with several districts expected to experience heavy to very heavy showers between October 23 and 25.

The RMC has issued a heavy rain alert for 11 districts in the southern and Western Ghats regions on the occasion of Deepavali. Districts likely to witness heavy rain include Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi. The rainfall is expected to gradually spread to northern and Delta regions, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, starting from October 21.

In addition, all schools in Chennai will be closed on Wednesday owing to a heavy rain warning, according to an announcement made by Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade.

