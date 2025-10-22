Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's Role Behind Leak

Screengrab of Bhagwant Mann's Fake MMS Video (Left), File image of Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann (Right) | Facebook/X

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Bagga on Wednesday, October 22, alleged that former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was behind Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s fake MMS videos. Recently, a man named Jagman Samra released two videos claiming that the person in the clips was Mann.

“someone told me @ArvindKejriwal is behind @BhagwantMann MMS ?” Bagga wrote. Notably, Samra released these clips on his Facebook account. In the purported videos, a man looking similar to the Punjab CM was seen with a woman in a hotel room.

someone told me @ArvindKejriwal is behind @BhagwantMann MMS ? — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 22, 2025

As per his Facebook profile, Samar currently lives in Vancouver in Canada’s British Columbia. In one of his Facebook posts, Samra wrote that it was just a trailer and there are a total of eight such videos. He also challenged that whoever proves these clips to be AI-generated, he would give that person one million dollar.

In connection with these videos, an FIR has reportedly been lodged against Samra at the Mohali cyber cell under Sections 340(2), 353(1) and (2), 351(2), and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

someone told me @ArvindKejriwal is behind @BhagwantMann MMS ? — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 22, 2025

Samara also posted from another account, in which he wrote that the women seen in the videos were Russians, reported Dainik Bhaskar. In the post, he further claimed that the videos were shot in a room of the Sun and Sand Bombay Beach hotel, where the Punjab CM had gone to meet businessmen.

In the post, Samra further said that the video of Kejriwal that was released in 2022-23 was AI-generated, and anyone who proves it to be real will get Rs 5 crore as prize money from him.

As per the Dainik Bhaskar report, the FIR against Samra was lodged by Inspector Gaganpreet Singh. The cop said that the main motive of releasing these videos is to spread hate and destabilise peace in the state. The media report further claimed that the initial investigation suggested that the content in the viral videos was created with the help of artificial intelligence.