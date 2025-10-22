'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid Backlash Over Comment On Bengaluru Infrastructure | X

Bengaluru: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reaffirmed her identity as a Kannadiga in an X post on Wednesday, October 22, after receiving criticism over her comments on Bengaluru’s roads and garbage management.



In her post, she wrote, “I was born in this city and have spent seven decades of loving my city, my Kannada culture and can read write n speak this wonderful language. I don’t think I am answerable to anyone who questions my loyalty to Karnataka. I am a proud Kannadiga.”



Backlash Over Infrastructure Criticism



Mazumdar-Shaw’s recent statements on Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure drew sharp criticism from Karnataka officials, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and pro-Kannada activists. Her comments, first made on October 14 and reiterated on October 16, critiqued poor roads and garbage management, which critics argued harmed the city’s image.

Some netizens also questioned her loyalty to Karnataka, citing her opposition to policies favouring locals, such as the Karnataka Job Quota Bill, her stance in the Cauvery water dispute, and resistance to renaming Bangalore to Bengaluru.



While others emphasised Mazumdar-Shaw’s decades-long contributions to Bengaluru’s growth, noting her role in establishing Biocon and putting the city on the global biotech map. Thousands of jobs have been created under her leadership, illustrating her impact on the local economy.



Netizens defending her legacy argued that her professional and personal connection to the city should outweigh political or cultural criticisms.