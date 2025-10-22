 'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid Backlash Over Comment On Bengaluru Infrastructure
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid Backlash Over Comment On Bengaluru Infrastructure

'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid Backlash Over Comment On Bengaluru Infrastructure

Mazumdar-Shaw’s recent statements on Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure drew sharp criticism from Karnataka officials, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and pro-Kannada activists.

AditiUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid Backlash Over Comment On Bengaluru Infrastructure | X

Bengaluru: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reaffirmed her identity as a Kannadiga in an X post on Wednesday, October 22, after receiving criticism over her comments on Bengaluru’s roads and garbage management.

In her post, she wrote, “I was born in this city and have spent seven decades of loving my city, my Kannada culture and can read write n speak this wonderful language. I don’t think I am answerable to anyone who questions my loyalty to Karnataka. I am a proud Kannadiga.”

Have a look at it here:

Backlash Over Infrastructure Criticism

Mazumdar-Shaw’s recent statements on Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure drew sharp criticism from Karnataka officials, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and pro-Kannada activists. Her comments, first made on October 14 and reiterated on October 16, critiqued poor roads and garbage management, which critics argued harmed the city’s image.

Some netizens also questioned her loyalty to Karnataka, citing her opposition to policies favouring locals, such as the Karnataka Job Quota Bill, her stance in the Cauvery water dispute, and resistance to renaming Bangalore to Bengaluru.

While others emphasised Mazumdar-Shaw’s decades-long contributions to Bengaluru’s growth, noting her role in establishing Biocon and putting the city on the global biotech map. Thousands of jobs have been created under her leadership, illustrating her impact on the local economy.

Netizens defending her legacy argued that her professional and personal connection to the city should outweigh political or cultural criticisms.

FPJ Shorts
'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad
'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad
India Donates 81 School Buses To Schools Across Nepal, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties
India Donates 81 School Buses To Schools Across Nepal, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties
Chitrangda Singh Shares Picture From Hospital, Later Deletes It; Fans Worried About Her Health
Chitrangda Singh Shares Picture From Hospital, Later Deletes It; Fans Worried About Her Health
UP: Case Registered Against 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Kidnapping And Raping 17-Year-Old
UP: Case Registered Against 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Kidnapping And Raping 17-Year-Old
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Case Registered Against 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Kidnapping And Raping 17-Year-Old

UP: Case Registered Against 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Kidnapping And Raping 17-Year-Old

Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's...

Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's...

'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid...

'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid...

Delhi Govt To Develop 17 Model Chhath Ghats Along Yamuna, Withdraw Cases Against Devotees: CM Rekha...

Delhi Govt To Develop 17 Model Chhath Ghats Along Yamuna, Withdraw Cases Against Devotees: CM Rekha...

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra To Be Conferred Honorary Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel In Indian...

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra To Be Conferred Honorary Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel In Indian...