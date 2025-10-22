Mehul Choksi Extradition: See Inside Photos Of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail Cell Where Fugitive Will Be Held

Mehul Choksi | PTI file photo

Mumbai: The Indian government has submitted the first official photographs of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, specifically Barrack No. 12, to Belgian authorities, where fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi will be housed upon extradition.

The visuals show a 46-square-metre barrack consisting of two cells, each equipped with private toilets and basic amenities. These images of Mumbai’s high-security prison, which also housed Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist convicted in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks,were shared by India as part of its official response to counter Choksi’s claims that Indian prisons are overcrowded and unsafe.

Reportedly, the cell will be equipped with three fans and six hanging lights, along with fresh air ventilation. It has access to ample natural light and features four windows.

For security and personal emergencies, personnel will be deployed outside the cell around the clock. This specific barrack, designated for Choksi, has been fully refurbished and prepared to meet the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) standards for living space.

The fugitive businessman will remain indoors except for medical reasons or court hearings.

A mobile jammer has been installed at beam level and a CCTV camera has been mounted near the ventilator to ensure constant monitoring.

What Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Argued In Belgian Court?

The lawyer representing Choksi had argued before the Belgian court that Indian prisons are in poor condition and that the Indian judiciary lacks independence. However, the court dismissed these claims, noting, “The reports submitted by the person concerned relate to unrelated cases such as Sikh activism and Tihar Jail, and do not establish that Choksi faces any personal risk of injustice or mistreatment in India.”

The Belgian court order has cleared the way for the extradition process of Choksi to move forward.

Choksi is wanted in connection with the ₹13,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam.