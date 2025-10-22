'SDM Hoon Main Yahan Ka': Bhilwara SDM Chotu Lal Sharma Slaps Petrol Pump Employee, Gets Slapped Back; 3 Arrested

A heated confrontation between a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and petrol pump employees in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district has sparked controversy after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

In the viral footage, the government servant can be seen hurling abuse at the petrol pump worker.

The CCTV footage shows the SDM stopping his car at the CNG station to refuel. As the other passengers in his car were getting out, another car arrived behind them, and its occupants quickly got down. The station attendant then began filling gas in the car that had arrived later.

This angered the SDM, who scolded the attendant, saying, “I am the SDM here, my car came first.” He also pushed the attendant. In the meantime, another staff member arrived at the spot. The enraged SDM slapped him, and in retaliation, the employee raised his hand against the SDM.

The altercation occurred on Tuesday night at a CNG petrol station in Jaswantpura, where Chhotu Lal Sharma, the current SDM of Pratapgarh and former SDM of Mandal, became embroiled in a dispute with staff members. During the confrontation, Sharma allegedly slapped an employee, who immediately retaliated by striking the officer back. The entire exchange was captured on the station's security cameras.

Police from Rayla station responded to the incident and have taken three pump employees into custody: Deepak Mali, Prabhulal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma. Investigations into the mutual assault are ongoing.

According to reports, this is not the first time the RAS officer has courted controversy. Sharma has previously faced multiple complaints regarding indiscipline and contentious behaviour during his tenure.