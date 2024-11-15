 Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty
Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Violence had erupted in the village on the night of the polling day when police tried to arrest Meena | X/ @Jitendraitawa

Following the slapping incident, the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers have demanded for Employees Protection Act in the state. In a memorandum presented to the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the officers have said that, looking at the recent incident, it has become imperative to implement the legal provisions to protect the employees. 

The RAS officers have formed a committee also to draft the Employees Protection Act. The president of RAS Officers Association, Mahaveer Khradi said' the RAS officers are the backbone of the administration in the state, and they have to perform their duties in difficult conditions in the field, especially during elections. We have demanded to the CM to bring an Act for the safety and security of not only the officials but all the employees. Besides this, we have demanded to provide gunman with the officials during the field duties."

The Association has constituted a committee also comprising the members of other employees and officers associations to draft the Employees Protection Act. Kharadi said the draft of the Act will be given to the government. 

The RAS officers have demanded strict legal action against the independent candidate Naresh Meena who slapped the Sub Division Magistrate outside the polling booth in Samravta village of Deoli-Uniyara assembly seat on the day of polling. 

In the meantime, situation remained peaceful in the village while Naresh Meena was presented before the court through video conference where the court have sent him on 14 days judicial custody. 

The DM of Tonk district Saumya Jha said, “the SDM has registered an FIR against Naresh Meena. We didn't arrest Meena after the incident as he was a candidate, besides, we apprehended chaos... So we waited for the poll process to complete..."

Notably, violence had erupted in the village on the night of the polling day when police tried to arrest Meena. 

