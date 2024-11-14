Teargas, Torched Vehicles As Rajasthan MLA Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested For Slapping SDM (VIDEO)

Supporters Of Naresh Meena Torch Vehicles (L) & Independent MLA Candidate Naresh Meena | X @PTI & Naresh Meena

Jaipur: Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena was arrested following high drama and violence on Thursday, a day after he slapped an SDM during polling in Rajasthan's Tonk district and set in motion differing protests from both his supporters and Rajasthan Administrative Service officials.

The tension that started Wednesday afternoon, when the Congress rebel contesting as an Independent in the bypolls caught SDM Malpura Amit Chaudhary by the collar and slapped him in full view of camera crews, continued through the night and well into Thursday.

VIDEO | #TonkViolence: Supporters of Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena block Aligarh road in protest over the leader's arrest.



Naresh Meena, who had caught SDM Malpura, Amit Chaudhary, by his collar and slapped him yesterday during bypoll voting, was arrested by the police… pic.twitter.com/VQWQnYsbze — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2024

#WATCH | Tonk, Rajasthan: Supporters of Naresh Meena set fire on the state highway outside Samravata village, to protest against this arrest. pic.twitter.com/NU5lX2OP3I — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

Work Across Govt Offices Hit

Work across government offices in the state was hit in the morning with officials of the RAS Association and allied services going on a pen-down strike demanding that Meena be arrested. They said they would continue till a meeting with Chief Minister Bhajan lal Sharma.

Ranged against them were Meena's alleged supporters. About 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers, including police vehicles, were torched in the violence that erupted outside the polling booth in Samravta village in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency when police tried to prevent Meena and his supporters from sitting on dharna.

About 60 people were arrested in the early hours of Thursday following the violence that also saw crowds pelting stones at police personnel.

As the morning progressed, tension spiralled. "I will not surrender," a defiant Meena told jostling camera crews in Samravta, about 100 km from the state capital Jaipur, after he was taken into custody.

Naresh Meena Arrested

As restless crowds could be seen roaming the village, police mounted vigil to ensure that nothing more goes wrong. The arrest was planned with care.

Police administration, which included senior officers in full riot gear, were deployed in full strength and held a flag march. Tonk Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan gave the final direction to the police team to enter the village and take Meena in its custody.

#WATCH | SP Tonk, Vikas Sangwan says, "He has asked to not take law into his hands and surrender. Initially he was not in the mood but seeing the police force, he agreed. He will be charged under relevant sections. Older records will be opened and arrests will be made… https://t.co/k9pFmMiQCv pic.twitter.com/72oG2yjNPY — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

#WATCH | Tonk, Rajastha: Police arrests Naresh Meena from Samravata VIllage.



Naresh Meena, independent candidate for Deoli Uniara assembly constituency by-polls in Tonk district, after he allegedly physically assaulted SDM Amit Chaudhary at a polling booth yesterday pic.twitter.com/v8meme4qsw — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Violence erupted outside a polling booth in #Tonk district - where bypolls were being held - when alleged supporters of Independent candidate Naresh Meena pelted stones at police and set ablaze vehicles on Wednesday night.



This happened after the police force… pic.twitter.com/QudylTwKlZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2024

Police fired teargas shells to disperse the agitated mob after Meena's arrest. Some also pelted stones at the police but no injuries were reported. Alleged supporters of Meena blocked the roads, which were removed.

"It could be anyone. the government is strict with those who commit crime. We are getting the entire incident investigated and asked for a report and soon action will be taken against those who are guilty," said Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham.

According to Inspector General of Police (Ajmer) Om Prakash, four cases, including for disrupting public work and damaging public property, were registered against Meena.

About The Incident

It all started when Chaudhary, who was on election duty, was trying to get people to vote in the village, which had boycotted polling over a demand that Samravta be included in Uniara sub-division instead of Deoli. Meena was supporting the villagers.

Hundreds of people were present outside the polling station when it happened. Meena later sat on a dharna outside a polling booth and asked his supporters to gather with sticks.

After polling was over, police asked Meena and his supporters to disperse so the polling party could leave the station with EVM machines. However, police said, they turned violent and pelted stones at police.

Naresh Meena Blams Tonk District Collector & SP Sangwan For What Happened

Before his arrest, Meena blamed Tonk District Collector Saumya Jha and SP Sangwan for what had happened.

"All 60 people who have been arrested are innocent. If anyone should be punished, it should be me," he said, alleging that the SDM on election duty had been working on the directions of the BJP.

"He got 30 people to vote by threatening them to take action against them. I could not stop myself. I slapped him. It is correct. Seeing his nature, he should have been slapped more." RAS Association General Secretary Neetu Rajeshwar told PTI that what had happened was intolerable.

"Such an incident is not tolerable. SDM Amit Chaudhary was slapped when he was doing his election duty fairly. The association is on a pen-down strike on Thursday. We will call off the strike after a representation with the chief minister on other demands. All our demands are constitutional. We don't want to let the public work suffer," Rajeshwar said.

Polling for bypolls on seven assembly seats, including Deoli-Uniara, was held yesterday from 7 am to 6 pm and counting will take place on November 23.

