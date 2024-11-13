Rajasthan: ECI Suspends IPS Officer For Leaving Jharkhand Election Duty Without Approval

Rajasthan: IPS officer suspended by Election Commission for leaving Jharkhand observer duty without approval | Representational Image

Jaipur: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended a Rajasthan cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kishan Sahay who was appointed as observer in Jharkhand but left the duty without the approval of ECI.

Kishan Sahay Meena was posted at Rajasthan Police Headquarters on the post of IG Human Rights. He was made observer in 67-Sisai, 68-Gumla and 69-Bishunpur of Gumla district of Jharkhand.

In its communication to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, the ECI has said that Kishan Sahay left the place of duty on October 28th without the approval of the Commission.

Police Supervisor is appointed by the Election Commission under the Constitution of India. Kishan Sahay's name was sent by the Rajasthan government on October 21. He was directed to report to the designated constituencies on October 24, a day before the last day for filing nominations.

He was ordered to leave the constituency after scrutiny of Form 17A and re-polling. But he left the constituency on 28 October. Had gone to Jaipur without taking approval from the Commission. The Election Commission considered this serious and suspended the officer.

Independent candidate slapped SDM

During the voting in Deoli - Uniyara assembly seat, Independent candidate Naresh Meena slapped the Sub Division Magistrate Amit Dhaka deployed at a polling booth in Sahrawatta village. The incident happened after heated arguments between Meena and Dhaka.

Meena alleged that his election symbol was made blurred in the EVM, which was creating confusion among the voters. Apart from this, fake voting was taking place at the booth.

The Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan said that the directions have been issued to lodge an FIR in this matter. Further action will be taken after as per norm.