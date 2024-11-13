 Rajasthan: ECI Suspends IPS Officer For Leaving Jharkhand Election Duty Without Approval
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: ECI Suspends IPS Officer For Leaving Jharkhand Election Duty Without Approval

Rajasthan: ECI Suspends IPS Officer For Leaving Jharkhand Election Duty Without Approval

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended a Rajasthan cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kishan Sahay who was appointed as observer in Jharkhand but left the duty without the approval of ECI. Kishan Sahay Meena was posted at Rajasthan Police Headquarters on the post of IG Human Rights.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: IPS officer suspended by Election Commission for leaving Jharkhand observer duty without approval | Representational Image

Jaipur: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended a Rajasthan cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kishan Sahay who was appointed as observer in Jharkhand but left the duty without the approval of ECI.

Kishan Sahay Meena was posted at Rajasthan Police Headquarters on the post of IG Human Rights. He was made observer in 67-Sisai, 68-Gumla and 69-Bishunpur of Gumla district of Jharkhand.

In its communication to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, the ECI has said that Kishan Sahay left the place of duty on October 28th without the approval of the Commission.

Police Supervisor is appointed by the Election Commission under the Constitution of India. Kishan Sahay's name was sent by the Rajasthan government on October 21. He was directed to report to the designated constituencies on October 24, a day before the last day for filing nominations.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits

He was ordered to leave the constituency after scrutiny of Form 17A and re-polling. But he left the constituency on 28 October. Had gone to Jaipur without taking approval from the Commission. The Election Commission considered this serious and suspended the officer.

Independent candidate slapped SDM

During the voting in Deoli - Uniyara assembly seat, Independent candidate Naresh Meena slapped the Sub Division Magistrate Amit Dhaka deployed at a polling booth in Sahrawatta village. The incident happened after heated arguments between Meena and Dhaka.

Meena alleged that his election symbol was made blurred in the EVM, which was creating confusion among the voters. Apart from this, fake voting was taking place at the booth.

Read Also
Rajasthan Bypolls: Over 19.36 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 69 Candidates Across 7 Seats On November...
article-image

The Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan said that the directions have been issued to lodge an FIR in this matter. Further action will be taken after as per norm.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares...

Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares...

Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay...

Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay...

Haryana Assembly: On Day 1 Of Winter Session, Guv Says BJP’s Hat-Trick Reflects Pople’s Trust In...

Haryana Assembly: On Day 1 Of Winter Session, Guv Says BJP’s Hat-Trick Reflects Pople’s Trust In...

TN: Govt Doctor Stabbed In Chennai Hospital By Son Of Patient Critical; Health Minister Ma...

TN: Govt Doctor Stabbed In Chennai Hospital By Son Of Patient Critical; Health Minister Ma...

Chhattisgarh Cyber Fraud: 58-Year-Old Raipur Woman Duped Of ₹58 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Scam By...

Chhattisgarh Cyber Fraud: 58-Year-Old Raipur Woman Duped Of ₹58 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Scam By...