 Afghan Man Using Fake Passport Held At Delhi Airport; Claimed 'Mumbai As Birthplace', Failed To Answer Basic Questions About Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAfghan Man Using Fake Passport Held At Delhi Airport; Claimed 'Mumbai As Birthplace', Failed To Answer Basic Questions About Maharashtra

Afghan Man Using Fake Passport Held At Delhi Airport; Claimed 'Mumbai As Birthplace', Failed To Answer Basic Questions About Maharashtra

According to officials, the passenger identified himself as Mohammad Rasool Najeeb Khan, with a listed address in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai recorded as his place of birth. He had completed check-in formalities and reached the Bureau of Immigration counter for document verification when suspicions were raised.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Delhi: A shocking case of identity fraud came to light at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after immigration officers caught a passenger carrying an Indian passport that falsely listed Mumbai as his birthplace. The man, who was scheduled to fly to Kabul on Kam Air flight RQ-4402, was detained after he failed to answer basic questions about Maharashtra, the state mentioned in his documents.

Immigration Official Finds Passenger Suspicious

According to officials, the passenger identified himself as Mohammad Rasool Najeeb Khan, with a listed address in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai recorded as his place of birth. He had completed check-in formalities and reached the Bureau of Immigration counter for document verification when suspicions were raised.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Nabs 2 Bangladesh Nationals At CSMIA For Using Fake Indian Passports To Travel To...
article-image

The officer on duty noticed something unusual the moment Khan spoke. His accent and manner of speaking bore no trace of Mumbai or Maharashtra and he showed no familiarity with Marathi. This led a series of simple questions about the state, but Khan could not answer a single one. The inconsistencies convinced immigration staff that his claim of being from Maharashtra was false.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

Accused Acquired Fake Passport Using False Mumbai Address

According to a News18 report, Khan was immediately detained for further questioning. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was not an Indian citizen at all but a resident of Afghanistan. Investigators believe he had fraudulently obtained an Indian passport using a false Mumbai address.

Officials are now probing how the document was issued and whether a wider racket is involved. Following the revelation, immigration authorities handed Khan over to the IGI Airport Police for further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22

PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22

Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In...

Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia