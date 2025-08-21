Afghan Man Using Fake Passport Held At Delhi Airport; Claimed 'Mumbai As Birthplace', Failed To Answer Basic Questions About Maharashtra

Representational pic |

Delhi: A shocking case of identity fraud came to light at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after immigration officers caught a passenger carrying an Indian passport that falsely listed Mumbai as his birthplace. The man, who was scheduled to fly to Kabul on Kam Air flight RQ-4402, was detained after he failed to answer basic questions about Maharashtra, the state mentioned in his documents.

Immigration Official Finds Passenger Suspicious

According to officials, the passenger identified himself as Mohammad Rasool Najeeb Khan, with a listed address in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai recorded as his place of birth. He had completed check-in formalities and reached the Bureau of Immigration counter for document verification when suspicions were raised.

The officer on duty noticed something unusual the moment Khan spoke. His accent and manner of speaking bore no trace of Mumbai or Maharashtra and he showed no familiarity with Marathi. This led a series of simple questions about the state, but Khan could not answer a single one. The inconsistencies convinced immigration staff that his claim of being from Maharashtra was false.

Accused Acquired Fake Passport Using False Mumbai Address

According to a News18 report, Khan was immediately detained for further questioning. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was not an Indian citizen at all but a resident of Afghanistan. Investigators believe he had fraudulently obtained an Indian passport using a false Mumbai address.

Officials are now probing how the document was issued and whether a wider racket is involved. Following the revelation, immigration authorities handed Khan over to the IGI Airport Police for further investigation.