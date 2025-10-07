Who Was Y Puran Kumar? Senior IPS Officer Found Dead At Chandigarh Residence With Gunshot

X

Y Puran Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Haryana, reportedly took his own life on Tuesday at his residence in the state capital, Chandigarh. Kumar used his service revolver to end his life in the Sector 11 area, according to reports. Police teams and forensic specialists were dispatched to the property, and an inquiry has been initiated. At the time of his death, Kumar's wife Amneet P Kumar, a senior Indian Administrative Service officer, was in Japan. According to reports, she is presently in Japan as part of a delegation headed by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Puran Kumar's body was discovered in the basement of the house, which was reportedly soundproofed. Following the news, senior police officials, including Haryana's Inspector General of Police, hurried to the location. A 2001 batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, Kumar had occupied several important positions throughout his career. He had recently been posted to Sunaria Jail in Rohtak district. According to reports, Kumar had made allegations of harassment against former Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav and called for the registration of a case against him. He had also questioned the promotion of four IPS officers and written correspondence to CM Saini on the matter.