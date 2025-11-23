Karnataka Political Crisis: Non-Committal Kharge Defers Siddu–DK Power Decision Until Rahul Gandhi’s Return

Non-Committal Kharge Defers Siddu–DK Power Decision Until Rahul Gandhi’s Return | File image| ANI

Bengaluru, November 22: AICC President M Mallikarjun Khage has remained non committal over the power claim by the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has decided to hang on to the power and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is seeking Chief Ministerial post as per the agreement in 2023 and decided to wait till Rahul Gandhi returned from abroad.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress has witnessed hectic political developments with supporters of both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar calling upon their respective leaders, expressing their opinions over leadership change, despite repeated appeal by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to stay away from making public statements.

On Saturday evening, both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar called upon Kharge in his Sadashivanagar residence separately. While Siddaramaiah sought his permission to reshuffle the cabinet, D K Shivakumar has sought the High Command intervention in becoming chief minister, as per the 2023 agreement. Kharge has heard both the parties and assured to get back to them at earliest.

Meanwhile, D K Shivakumar supporters are also collecting signatures of the legislators supporting him. Though Siddaramaiah camp is contacting all the legislators, assuring them that there would be no change in leadership. D K Shivakumar, on Friday evening had even visited Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru, where two Congress MLAs -- Vinay Kulakarni, accused in a murder case and Veerendra Pappi, who has been arrested by ED are staying. It is said that he had got their signatures also.

Ever since the Congress government came to power in 2023, there have been talks about power sharing between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar, who organised the party since it lost power in 2018, was the main contender. However, Siddaramaiah, who was the opposition leader and as the former chief minister was also in the race. While Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi favoured Shivakumar. Rahul Gandhi reiterated his confidence in Siddaramaiah, an OBC leader.

Shivakumar had told the party high command that he would remain just an MLA and would not participate in any of the party activities, if he was not made the Chief Minister. After a prolonged negotiation, it was decided that Shivakumar would be Deputy Chief Minister for the first half of the term and also hold KPCC President post till he became the Chief Minister.

At the end of two years, Siddaramaiah supporters slowly started a campaign that he would be completing the term of five years. Even Siddaramaiah went to the extent of saying that he was chosen by the Legislature Party for a period of five years, hinting that he would not step down. Though they tried intimidating Shivakumar, he did not open his mouth.

Siddaeramaiah and his supporters had their own plans and floated theories of a new KPCC President, three more Deputy Chief Ministers and also Dalit Chief Minister cries during this period. Siddaramaiah tried to test the High Command's mind by seeking permission from Rahul Gandhi to reshuffle the cabinet, then he could complete the term. If not, he wanted to seek time till he presented a budget in February and also complete the financial year in March, before handing it over to the successor. However, even Siddaramaiah wanted to advise Rahul Gandhi to consider either a backward class or dalit chief minister as his successor, to deny Shivakumar the post.

When the government completed two and a half years on Thursday, Shivakumar made his first claim for Chief Ministerial post. But, he has not come out public and has created the atmosphere through his supporters. This was most unexpected to Siddaramaiah and his camp.

In the 140 member Legislature Party, around 55-60 legislators are neutral. Unlike in 2013, Siddaramaiah does not command absolute support of all OBCs and MLAs, as his working style has drastically changed. Though Shivakumar is arrogant and centralises the power, he is responding better to the legislators. Shivakumar is ready to give a tough fight to Siddaramaiah in the number game also.

According to the people privy to the entire episode, the final decision was solely with Rahul Gandhi. Though Sonia and Priyanka want to reward Shivakumar for his loyalty to the party and his family and Surjewala is sympathetic towards him, that is not enough to make Shivakumar the Chief Minister. The three are not sure if Rahul Gandhi would listen to their advice. They have completely transferred the responsibilities to Kharge and Venugopal.

Both Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal have taken a neutral stand over the issue, as they know that both the power centres have potential to completely damage the party prospectus in the State. After Bihar's humiliating defeat and bleak prospectus for the party in forthcoming elections to other parties also, the two leaders do not want to risk themselves. They are waiting for Rahul Gandhi to return, when they would take a call on the issue as per his decision.