Punjab BJP Women Wing Slams AAP Govt Over 'Poll Promise' Of Giving ₹1,000 Monthly To Every Woman In State

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha (women wing) on Saturday took out a protest march against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its failure to fulfil its poll promise - made ahead of 2022 state assembly polls - of giving Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance to every woman of the state.

Led by the BJP women wing state president Jai Inder Kaur, the party women members took out the protest march and tried to force their way through the police barricades, to reach the chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s camp office here, their attempt was foiled by the Chandigarh police force. The protesters were later detained by the police.

Prior to their detention by the police, addressing the gathering, Jai Inder Kaur said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had made a poll promise (guarantee) at a rally in November, 2021, about Rs 1,000 financial assistance for every woman of the state.

``Today, 45 months have passed, yet not a single rupee has reached the hands of the women who trusted him. Rs 45,000 per woman remains unpaid, a glaring reminder of the false promises that AAP has built its politics on’’, she alleged.

She further slammed AAP for what she alleged deceiving every woman who gave AAP a historic mandate. She alleged that Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann have betrayed the trust of Punjab’s women, turning their so-called “guarantees” into nothing but political fraud.

She added that no woman in Punjab feels safe today, with law and order collapsing under the AAP government. Every day, cases of snatching, assaults, and crimes surface across the state, exposing the grim reality of Punjab’s deteriorating security situation, she further alleged.

Other women leaders who attended the protest march included Parampal Kaur, Menu Sethi, Renu Kashyap, Renu Thapar, Seema Kumari, Sarabjeet Bath, and Ekta Nagpal who were detained by the Chandigarh Police during the protest.