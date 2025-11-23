Punjab: 50 kg Heroin Seized; Pak-Linked Smuggling Module Busted

50 kg Heroin Seized; Pak-Linked Smuggling Module Busted In Punjab | X

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a Kapurthala-based notorious drug smuggler and recovered 50 kg heroin from his possession.

Stating that the accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Seepa, a resident of Kapurthala, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that apart from recovering big haul of heroin, police has also impounded his white Kia Seltos vehicle in which he was travelling.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that this trans-border shipment of 50 kg heroin was sent by Pak-based ISI supported smugglers.

He said that the accused Seepa is a history-sheeter with eight criminal cases, including five under the NDPS Act, registered against him, indicating his deep involvement in organised drug trafficking. The latter was recently released from Kapurthala Jail, he said.

The police said that since a vigil was kept on the movement of the accused after he came out from the jail earlier this month, it was learnt he had collected a heavy consignment of contraband from the border village of Baggeke Utar in Jalalabad, he said.

He was caught when he was spotted driving towards Ferozepur and upon being challenged, the suspect attempted to evade arrest, but was arrested after a hot pursuit by the police and a brief encounter, where he tried to run his vehicle over the police party.