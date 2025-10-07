Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Dies By Suicide In Chandigarh; Police Launch Probe | X

Rohtak: Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, serving as Inspector-General at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak, was found dead with a gunshot at his residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 11 on Tuesday afternoon (October 7). According to preliminary reports, he allegedly shot himself with his service weapon.

Chandigarh Police officials reached the spot soon after the incident and have begun an investigation. Kumar, a 2001-batch officer, was recently transferred from his post as Additional Director-General of Police (Rohtak Range) to his new assignment on September 25.

Forensic Teams Examine Scene, Inquiry Launched

As per a report by The Times of India, police have recovered the weapon used in the incident, and forensic experts are conducting an on-site examination. The area has been cordoned off, and evidence is being collected from the scene.

Officers are also recording statements from family members and staff. A senior police official said an inquiry has been initiated to establish the circumstances leading to the incident. No suicide note has been found so far.

Victim's Family Abroad

Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, is currently in Japan as part of an official delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Following the news, several senior officers from the Haryana Police and Chandigarh administration visited the Sector 11 residence.

Police said both professional and personal angles are being examined as part of the investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the detailed report is awaited.