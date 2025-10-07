WB CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu In Hospital - VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited BJP MP Khagen Murmu at a private hospital in Siliguri, where he is being treated after being attacked by locals in Nagarkata during his visit along with MLA Shankar Ghosh to flood-affected areas in north Bengal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, CM Mamata also spoke to doctors and assured Murmu of full support from the state government. "There is nothing serious. I have seen the report. He is under observation due to high diabetes and has an injury behind his ear," West Bengal CM told the media outside the hospital.

"I have received all the details. His blood sugar is high and needs to be controlled. I wished him a speedy recovery," she added.

The BJP MP was allegedly attacked by locals while speaking with local residents in a flood-affected area. BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh was also attacked during the incident. According to reports, stones were thrown at Murmu's car, leaving him with severe head injuries.

Disturbing visuals from the scene showed the BJP leader bleeding heavily, with his face and clothes soaked in blood.

The attack has triggered a political exchange of accusations, with the BJP claiming the TMC orchestrated the assault.

The governing party, in response, contended that BJP leaders were exploiting the situation for political gain in the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders staged a demonstration on Tuesday in protest against the attack. They attempted to march towards Banga Bhawan on Hailey Road but were halted by police at a barrier.