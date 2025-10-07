 WB CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu In Hospital - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWB CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu In Hospital - VIDEO

WB CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu In Hospital - VIDEO

The BJP MP was allegedly attacked by locals while speaking with local residents in a flood-affected area. MLA Sankar Ghosh was also attacked during the incident.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited BJP MP Khagen Murmu at a private hospital in Siliguri, where he is being treated after being attacked by locals in Nagarkata during his visit along with MLA Shankar Ghosh to flood-affected areas in north Bengal.

According to reports, CM Mamata also spoke to doctors and assured Murmu of full support from the state government. "There is nothing serious. I have seen the report. He is under observation due to high diabetes and has an injury behind his ear," West Bengal CM told the media outside the hospital.

"I have received all the details. His blood sugar is high and needs to be controlled. I wished him a speedy recovery," she added.

The BJP MP was allegedly attacked by locals while speaking with local residents in a flood-affected area. BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh was also attacked during the incident. According to reports, stones were thrown at Murmu's car, leaving him with severe head injuries.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Guide: Famous Tourist Places Near Navi Mumbai International Airport
Mumbai Guide: Famous Tourist Places Near Navi Mumbai International Airport
Over 60% Of Higher Education Institutions Permit Students To Use AI Tools: Report
Over 60% Of Higher Education Institutions Permit Students To Use AI Tools: Report
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Captain Cool's New Journey! Former Team India Skipper MS Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot
Captain Cool's New Journey! Former Team India Skipper MS Dhoni Becomes Certified Drone Pilot
Read Also
'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO
article-image

Disturbing visuals from the scene showed the BJP leader bleeding heavily, with his face and clothes soaked in blood.

The attack has triggered a political exchange of accusations, with the BJP claiming the TMC orchestrated the assault.

The governing party, in response, contended that BJP leaders were exploiting the situation for political gain in the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders staged a demonstration on Tuesday in protest against the attack. They attempted to march towards Banga Bhawan on Hailey Road but were halted by police at a barrier.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi-NCR; Yellow & Orange Alert Issued - VIDEO

Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi-NCR; Yellow & Orange Alert Issued - VIDEO

US: Chilling CCTV Footage Of Gujarati Motel Owner Shot In Head At Point-Blank In Pittsburgh Surfaces

US: Chilling CCTV Footage Of Gujarati Motel Owner Shot In Head At Point-Blank In Pittsburgh Surfaces

Punjab Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup After 14 Child Deaths Reported In Madhya Pradesh

Punjab Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup After 14 Child Deaths Reported In Madhya Pradesh

'Teacher Hain Bihar Sarkar Mein': Heated Exchange Between Woman & TTE After Dispute Over Ticket -...

'Teacher Hain Bihar Sarkar Mein': Heated Exchange Between Woman & TTE After Dispute Over Ticket -...