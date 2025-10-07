PM Modi Wishes Russian President Vladimir Putin On 73rd Birthday, Reaffirms Commitment To India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Russian President Putin and congratulated him on his 73rd birthday. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, reported news agency PTI. The PM also conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming President Putin to India.

Just last week, Putin described Prime Minister Modi as a "reasonable and wise leader who champions India's national interests." He also stated that he knows Modi "would not take actions that would humiliate Indians."

Last month, on 17 September, Putin also sent birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday. In a message posted on the Kremlin website, he wrote: "Dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your 75th birthday."

He went on to say, "You are making a significant personal contribution to strengthening the special privileged strategic partnership between our countries, to developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various fields."