Former PM HD Deve Gowda Admitted To Manipal Hospital Due To Infection

Former PM HD Deve Gowda |

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) founder HD Deve Gowda was on Tuesday admitted to Manipal Hospital after experiencing fever, according to his office.

Manipal Hospitals also issued a release and said that the former Prime Minister was admitted to its hospital at Old Airport Road with an infection.

"He is currently undergoing medical management for the same and his progress is being monitored by a team of Medical experts," the hospital release said.

Janata Dal (Secular) is part of the ruling BJP-led NDA at Centre. Deve Gowda, who is a Rajya Sabha member, had last month lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "actively pursuing alternatives" after the United States started an "unreasonable and unjust" tariff war.

In his letter to PM Modi, the former prime minister said the policy of "multi-alignment" is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future."I closely followed the news of your visit to Japan and China. I am relieved like millions of Indians that you have been actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an unreasonable and unjust tariff war. I trust you had a very successful visit and India will reap the benefits of your negotiations and new initiatives," Gowda had said.

"The policy of 'multi-alignment' that you have followed is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future. The world has only begun to understand its importance and pragmatism. This is a very constructive and positive formulation compared to our earlier espousal of 'non-alignment'. Times have changed and we needed a new language to pursue our fair dreams," the former Prime Minister said.

"We should interact with the world as per our needs, on our terms but with also enormous civilisational grace that we possess. That will make India stand out," he added.

