IAS Officer Surendra Singh Appointed As Secretary To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: IAS officer Surendra Singh, a 2005-batch officer of the UP cadre, has been appointed as Secretary to CM Yogi Adityanath.

Singh returned to UP on October 6 after completing a three-year deputation where he served as Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. He has prior experience in the Chief Minister's office, having previously held the position of Special Secretary to the CM.

Known for being an official who delivers prompt results, Singh has also held crucial responsibilities in UP, including serving as the Commissioner of Meerut and the CEO of Greater Noida.

His immediate appointment upon returning from central deputation highlights the significance of his new role.