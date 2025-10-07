Congress Leaders Allege Rising Crimes Against Dalits & Minorities Under Yogi Govt

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | X

Lucknow: Political tension escalated in Uttar Pradesh after the lynching of a Dalit youth, Hariom, in Rae Bareli’s Unchahar area part of Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency. Both Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge have accused the Yogi Adityanath government of fostering an environment of hate and injustice.

Posting on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote that the brutal killing of Hariom was not just the murder of one man, but “the murder of humanity, the Constitution, and justice.” He alleged that Dalits, tribals, minorities, and the poor were being systematically targeted. “Where the Constitution once stood, the bulldozer now stands. Where justice belonged, fear rules,” he said, vowing justice for Hariom’s family.

Kharge also condemned the incident, calling it “a crime against the Constitution and humanity.” He linked the Rae Bareli killing with earlier cases such as the Hathras and Unnao atrocities, and the murders of Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan, saying these reflect “rising insensitivity in the administration and society.”

Kharge alleged that since 2014, mob lynchings and bulldozer politics have become a “grim identity of our times.” He said true India dreamed by Ambedkar and Gandhi stands for equality and compassion, where such crimes have no place.