 Family Members of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Get Emotional As His Mortal Remains Arrive At Kangra Airport In Himachal Pradesh – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFamily Members of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Get Emotional As His Mortal Remains Arrive At Kangra Airport In Himachal Pradesh – VIDEO

Family Members of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Get Emotional As His Mortal Remains Arrive At Kangra Airport In Himachal Pradesh – VIDEO

Visuals have surfaced showing Wing Commander Syal’s family members, including his father, his wife Wing Commander Afshan, and their daughter, becoming emotional. Other clips show family members crying inconsolably.

Shashank NairUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Kangra: The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed in the Tejas crash during the air show in Dubai on Friday, were brought to Kangra Airport. Visuals have surfaced showing Wing Commander Syal’s family members, including his father, his wife Wing Commander Afshan and their daughter, becoming emotional.

Visuals have surfaced showing Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s family members crying inconsolably.

Namansh Syal was 34 years old and a resident of Nagrota in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. Namansh's wife Afshan is also a wing commader of the Indian Air Force.

Read Also
Last VIDEO Of IAF Pilot Namansh Syal Killed In Tejas Crash Meeting Dignitaries At Dubai Air Show...
article-image

His father is also retired from the IAF and later worked with the education department after his retirement.

FPJ Shorts
Markets to Track Key Macroeconomic Data, Global Cues And FPI Trends Amid Derivatives Expiry
Markets to Track Key Macroeconomic Data, Global Cues And FPI Trends Amid Derivatives Expiry
Chennai Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Sunday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Chennai Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Sunday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,541 Positions Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,541 Positions Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result: November 23, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-30 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 23, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-30 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was tragically killed in the Tejas aircraft crash at the Dubai Air Show, arrived at Air Force Station Sulur near Coimbatore.

Wing Commander Syal was serving with the Indian Air Force’s No. 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers), one of the two units operating the LCA HAL Tejas from the Sulur base.

Tejas Crash During Aerial Display At Air Show In Dubai

The Indian Air Force’s Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the air show in Dubai on Friday evening. A video from the crash showed the fighter jet going down mid-flight and exploding into a ball of fire. Unfortunately, Wing Commander Namansh Syal was killed in the crash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Key Eyewitness Identifies Yasin Malik As Main Shooter In 1990 IAF Killings

Key Eyewitness Identifies Yasin Malik As Main Shooter In 1990 IAF Killings

Chennai Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Sunday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Chennai Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Sunday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

EC Orders Assam Officials To Remove ‘Non-Human Images’ From Voter List Amid Social Media Claims

EC Orders Assam Officials To Remove ‘Non-Human Images’ From Voter List Amid Social Media Claims

Kerala Lottery Result: November 23, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-30 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 23, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-30 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

'Jija-Sala Baithe Hai': Akhilesh Yadav Trolled Over Wedding Ceremony Post

'Jija-Sala Baithe Hai': Akhilesh Yadav Trolled Over Wedding Ceremony Post