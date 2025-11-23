Family Members of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Get Emotional As His Mortal Remains Arrive At Kangra Airport In Himachal Pradesh – VIDEO

Kangra: The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed in the Tejas crash during the air show in Dubai on Friday, were brought to Kangra Airport. Visuals have surfaced showing Wing Commander Syal’s family members, including his father, his wife Wing Commander Afshan and their daughter, becoming emotional.

Visuals have surfaced showing Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s family members crying inconsolably.

Namansh Syal was 34 years old and a resident of Nagrota in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. Namansh's wife Afshan is also a wing commader of the Indian Air Force.

His father is also retired from the IAF and later worked with the education department after his retirement.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was tragically killed in the Tejas aircraft crash at the Dubai Air Show, arrived at Air Force Station Sulur near Coimbatore.

Wing Commander Syal was serving with the Indian Air Force’s No. 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers), one of the two units operating the LCA HAL Tejas from the Sulur base.

Tejas Crash During Aerial Display At Air Show In Dubai

The Indian Air Force’s Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the air show in Dubai on Friday evening. A video from the crash showed the fighter jet going down mid-flight and exploding into a ball of fire. Unfortunately, Wing Commander Namansh Syal was killed in the crash.