 EC Orders Assam Officials To Remove ‘Non-Human Images’ From Voter List Amid Social Media Claims
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEC Orders Assam Officials To Remove ‘Non-Human Images’ From Voter List Amid Social Media Claims

EC Orders Assam Officials To Remove ‘Non-Human Images’ From Voter List Amid Social Media Claims

In its instructions issued to the chief electoral officer of Assam, the poll authority said that "software-based" reports should be generated for 'black and white images', 'not to specification images', 'non-human images' and 'no image' entries.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
EC Orders Assam Officials To Remove ‘Non-Human Images’ From Voter List Amid Social Media Claims | File Pic

Amid claims that the voters' list in Bihar carried photographs of cats and dogs, the Election Commission has directed its field staff in Assam to check for 'non-human' and 'no image' entries in electoral rolls and replace them with proper photographs of registered voters.

EC Flags Irregular Photos, Orders Ground Verification

In its instructions issued to the chief electoral officer of Assam, the poll authority said that "software-based" reports should be generated for 'black and white images', 'not to specification images', 'non-human images' and 'no image' entries.

"For replacement of such images, booth-level officer(BLO) field verification should be done and necessary applications - Form-8 along with photograph as per specification - should invariably be collected from the electors and a proper track record of such replacement should be kept," the EC order read.

FPJ Shorts
Attention Mumbaikars! Mumbai Navy Marathon Causes Major Traffic Disruptions; 30 BEST Bus Routes Take Hit
Attention Mumbaikars! Mumbai Navy Marathon Causes Major Traffic Disruptions; 30 BEST Bus Routes Take Hit
VIDEO: Heartwarming! India Women Rush The Field With Tiranga After Winning Blind T20 World Cup
VIDEO: Heartwarming! India Women Rush The Field With Tiranga After Winning Blind T20 World Cup
India GCCs Shift From AI Pilots To Large-Scale Adoption With Strong Push For Agentic AI In 2025
India GCCs Shift From AI Pilots To Large-Scale Adoption With Strong Push For Agentic AI In 2025
Markets to Track Key Macroeconomic Data, Global Cues And FPI Trends Amid Derivatives Expiry
Markets to Track Key Macroeconomic Data, Global Cues And FPI Trends Amid Derivatives Expiry

Duplicate Entries and Address Errors To Be Cleaned Before Draft List

Additionally, an EC official said that BLOs are also authorised to take pictures of electors as one option.

Regarding the removal of discrepancies and potential duplicate or multiple entries from the electoral roll, the commission specified that before the draft publication, all logical errors must be removed, addresses standardised, and the quality of photographs checked.

Concerning the use of notional house numbers, the Election Commission clarified that it will not affect the legal status of the properties involved.

"The purpose of allotting a notional house number is just to keep electors of one household in one polling station during the rationalisation of polling stations. In addition to allotment of notional house number, BLO should also mention the nearby landmark so that the house can be distinctly identified upon inquiry," the commission said.

Social media was abuzz with claims that during the Bihar special intensive revision of the voters' list, some managed to get pictures of dogs and cats into the electoral rolls to prove the flaws in the system.

Assam Begins Special Revision of Rolls Ahead of 2026

On November 17, the Election Commission had ordered the 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam. According to the schedule, the final voter list will be published on February 10, 2026.

According to instructions issued by the poll panel for the state chief electoral officer, January 1, 2026, will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the special revision.

According to officials, the special revision stands somewhere between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Read Also
Assam Board Releases 2026 HSLC, HS Exam Dates; Class 10 From February 10, Class 12 From February 11;...
article-image

"It is, in a way, an upgrade of the special summary revision...instead of enumeration forms, booth-level officers will verify electors on a pre-filled register," a senior functionary explained.

"There are special provisions for citizenship in Assam. The verification of citizenship is already being done under the supervision of the Supreme Court and is in its final stages. Therefore, the special revision (SR) is being ordered in place of special intensive revision (SIR)," the official pointed out.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan News: 15 Children Among 22 Hospitalised As Pollution Triggers Breathlessness In Sikar;...

Rajasthan News: 15 Children Among 22 Hospitalised As Pollution Triggers Breathlessness In Sikar;...

Key Eyewitness Identifies Yasin Malik As Main Shooter In 1990 IAF Killings

Key Eyewitness Identifies Yasin Malik As Main Shooter In 1990 IAF Killings

Chennai Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Sunday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Chennai Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Sunday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

EC Orders Assam Officials To Remove ‘Non-Human Images’ From Voter List Amid Social Media Claims

EC Orders Assam Officials To Remove ‘Non-Human Images’ From Voter List Amid Social Media Claims

Kerala Lottery Result: November 23, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-30 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 23, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-30 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...