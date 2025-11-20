 Assam Board Releases 2026 HSLC, HS Exam Dates; Class 10 From February 10, Class 12 From February 11; Check Full Schedule Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam Board Releases 2026 HSLC, HS Exam Dates; Class 10 From February 10, Class 12 From February 11; Check Full Schedule Here

Assam Board Releases 2026 HSLC, HS Exam Dates; Class 10 From February 10, Class 12 From February 11; Check Full Schedule Here

Assam Board Exam Datesheet 2026: The Assam State School Education Board has released the 2026 exam dates for HSLC (Class 10) and HS (Class 12). Class 10 exams will be held from February 10–27, while Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 11 to March 16 in two shifts. Practical exams for both classes will be conducted from January 27 to February 7, 2026.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Assam Board Exam Datesheet 2026 | Official Website

Assam Board Exam Datesheet 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has made available the Assam Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 for Classes 10 and 12, confirming that a February-March exam cycle will be held for the upcoming academic year. According to the schedule, HSLC Class 10 exams have been scheduled from February 10 to 27, 2026, while HS Class 12 exams will run from February 11 to March 16, 2026.

This year's board exams will be held in both morning and afternoon shifts, with Class 12 beginning their exam with the English paper. HSLC and HS candidates will appear for their respective practicals at their schools between January 27th and February 7, 2026. The detailed Class 10 schedule will be hosted on SEBA's official portal while the Class 12 schedule will be carried on AHSEC's official portal.

The detailed schedules contain the subject-wise exam dates of MIL, English, Social Science, General Mathematics, and vocational NSQF papers for Class 10, and Class 12 comprises English, Statistics, Physics, Accountancy, Political Science along with advanced language papers. The authorities have suggested that students go through the complete schedule and begin preparation accordingly.

Assam Board Exam Class 12th Datesheet 2026

Assam Board Exam Class 12th Datesheet 2026 |

Assam Board Exam Class 10 Datesheet 2026

Assam Board Exam Class 10 Datesheet 2026 |

As per the class 12th notification, 10-minute extra time will be provided to the students for reading the question paper, from 8:50 am to 9 am in the morning session and 1:20 pm to 1:30 pm in the afternoon session. The officer-in-charge has been instructed to distribute the question papers to the candidates accordingly.

FPJ Shorts
Notice Period Employee Claims 'Manager Asked Him To Complete Her Son's Homework' During Working Hours, Netizens React, 'Leave & Run'
Notice Period Employee Claims 'Manager Asked Him To Complete Her Son's Homework' During Working Hours, Netizens React, 'Leave & Run'
J&K News: 'Those Publishing Truth Should Not Be Pressurised,' Says Deputy CM Surinder Singh Choudhary After SIA Raid On Kashmir Times
J&K News: 'Those Publishing Truth Should Not Be Pressurised,' Says Deputy CM Surinder Singh Choudhary After SIA Raid On Kashmir Times
US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO
US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO
FIFA Rankings: Worst Since 2016! Indian Football's Freefall Continues, Bangladesh Loss Sinks India To 142
FIFA Rankings: Worst Since 2016! Indian Football's Freefall Continues, Bangladesh Loss Sinks India To 142

Meanwhile, the practical examinations will be held from 27 January to 7 February 2026 at the respective institutions under ASSEB Division-II, where the students were registered for the 2024–25 academic session.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 5810 Posts Closes Today; Check...

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 5810 Posts Closes Today; Check...

Assam Board Releases 2026 HSLC, HS Exam Dates; Class 10 From February 10, Class 12 From February 11;...

Assam Board Releases 2026 HSLC, HS Exam Dates; Class 10 From February 10, Class 12 From February 11;...

DRDO Opens Nominations For 2024–25 Defence Science & Technology Awards; UGC Notifies Institutions...

DRDO Opens Nominations For 2024–25 Defence Science & Technology Awards; UGC Notifies Institutions...

Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr. K. Radhakrishnan Appointed As Chairperson Of IIT Bombay Board; Look At His...

Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr. K. Radhakrishnan Appointed As Chairperson Of IIT Bombay Board; Look At His...

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector