Assam Board Releases 2026 HSLC, HS Exam Dates; Class 10 From February 10, Class 12 From February 11; Check Full Schedule Here

Assam Board Exam Datesheet 2026 | Official Website

Assam Board Exam Datesheet 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has made available the Assam Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 for Classes 10 and 12, confirming that a February-March exam cycle will be held for the upcoming academic year. According to the schedule, HSLC Class 10 exams have been scheduled from February 10 to 27, 2026, while HS Class 12 exams will run from February 11 to March 16, 2026.

This year's board exams will be held in both morning and afternoon shifts, with Class 12 beginning their exam with the English paper. HSLC and HS candidates will appear for their respective practicals at their schools between January 27th and February 7, 2026. The detailed Class 10 schedule will be hosted on SEBA's official portal while the Class 12 schedule will be carried on AHSEC's official portal.

The detailed schedules contain the subject-wise exam dates of MIL, English, Social Science, General Mathematics, and vocational NSQF papers for Class 10, and Class 12 comprises English, Statistics, Physics, Accountancy, Political Science along with advanced language papers. The authorities have suggested that students go through the complete schedule and begin preparation accordingly.

Assam Board Exam Class 12th Datesheet 2026 |

Assam Board Exam Class 10 Datesheet 2026 |

As per the class 12th notification, 10-minute extra time will be provided to the students for reading the question paper, from 8:50 am to 9 am in the morning session and 1:20 pm to 1:30 pm in the afternoon session. The officer-in-charge has been instructed to distribute the question papers to the candidates accordingly.

Meanwhile, the practical examinations will be held from 27 January to 7 February 2026 at the respective institutions under ASSEB Division-II, where the students were registered for the 2024–25 academic session.