 Last VIDEO Of IAF Pilot Namansh Syal Killed In Tejas Crash Meeting Dignitaries At Dubai Air Show 2025; Tributes Pour In
The video shows Syal at the Dubai Air Show with India’s MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, India’s Envoy to the UAE Deepak Mittal, and India’s Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem Mahajan. He can also be seen posing for a group photo in the video.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of last VIDEO of Namnash Syal | X/@Anura_Indo

Condolences are pouring in from across the nation for Wing Commander Namnash Syal, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot killed in the Tejas crash during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. Visuals of the devastating crash are also all over the internet, amid which Namnash Syal’s last video has surfaced and is going viral on social media.

Namnash Syal was 34 years old and a resident of Nagrota in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. According to local Himachali portals, Namnash's wife also works with the IAF as a senior officer. His mortal remains will reportedly bought back to India on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Expresses Condolences

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved family. "Deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot during an aerial display in Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour," Singh said on X.

Tejas Crash During Aerial Display At Air Show In Dubai

The Indian Air Force’s Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the air show in Dubai on Friday evening. A video from the crash showed the fighter jet going down mid-flight and exploding into a ball of fire. Unfortunately, Wing Commander Namnash Syal was killed in the crash.

