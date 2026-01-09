 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Streets Protesting ED Raid At I-PAC Chief’s Home | VIDEO
India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a street protest against the ED’s raid at I-PAC head Prateek Jain’s residence, claiming she did nothing wrong by removing party documents. Alleging political vendetta, she accused the BJP of benefiting from coal scam proceeds and said she has documentary proof, while asserting the saffron party won’t form a government in Bengal.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had hit the streets protesting against Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s raid at I-PAC head Prateek Jain’s residence and office.

Addressing the media after walking from Jadavpur 8 B bus stand to Hazra more, Mamata said that she did nothing wrong.

“I did nothing wrong on Thursday. I had got the news and rang Prateek. He didn’t take the call so I visited his residence and took away my party’s documents and the central agency was planning to steal them. My party is my everything. If cannot save my party, how can I fight for the common people. I need a platform,” said Mamata.

Taking potshots at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mamata said that she has proof that the proceeds of the coal pilferage scam goes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi.

“I have every document saved in pen drives. I haven’t made anything public as I love my country. If I make them public, it will create huge chaos across the world,” further stated the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata also accused BJP of ‘stealing mandate through help of Election Commission in Maharashtra’.

Notably, after Mamata had taken away a file, laptop and phone from Jain’s residence, the central agency had moved Calcutta High Court and the hearing was scheduled on Friday but it got deferred after proceedings were disrupted by unmanageable chaos in the courtroom. The Chief Minister had also lodged an FIR against ED over the raids.

At the rally, Mamata also mentioned that the saffron camp cannot form a government in Bengal and also that soon it will ‘go’ from Delhi.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Shatabdi Roy, Derek O’ Brien, Mahua Moitra, Saket Gokhale were detained at the national capital after they were seen protesting outside the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mentioned that whatever the Chief Minister has taken away from Jain’s residence is recorded in CCTV footage.

