Who Was Namnash Syal? Pilot Killed In Tejas Crash During Dubai Air Show

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet crashed during a display at the ongoing Dubai Air Show 2025 at Al Maktoum International Airport on Friday. Unfortunately, the pilot died in the accident, the Indian Air Force confirmed in a statement. The pilot has been identified as Wing Commander Naman Syal.

Who Was Namnash Syal?

Namnash Syal was 34 years old and a resident of Nagrota in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. According to local Himachali portals, Namnash wife also works with the IAF as a senior officer.

His father is also retired from the IAF and later worked with the education department after his retirement, he was serving at the Air Force Station in Hyderabad. His mortal remains will reportedly bought back to India on Sunday.

Second Tejas Crash

This is the second time that a Tejas fighter jet has crashed. Earlier in March last year, a Tejas fighter had crashed in a compound of a student hostel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer during a training sortie. At that time, the pilot had ejected safely.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reacts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved family. "Deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot during an aerial display in Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour."

Deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot during an aerial display in Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour. https://t.co/KeuBZswM1X — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 21, 2025

Himachal Pradesh CM Expresses Condolences

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukkhu also expressed condolences.

"The news of the demise of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district's brave son Naman Syal Ji in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending," he said on X.

"The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of brave son Naman Syal Ji." he added.