Dubai Media Office Releases 1st Picture Showing Aftermath Of Tejas Crash That Killed IAF Pilot

1st Picture Showing Aftermath Of Tejas Crash

The Dubai Media Office on Friday released a picture showing the aftermath of the Indian Air Force’s Tejas fighter jet crash during the air show that killed an Indian Air Force pilot. The picture shows firefighting teams extinguishing the fire caused by the fighter jet.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the family of the deceased pilot. "Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service," Gandhi said on X.

Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also expressed condolences. "Deeply saddened by the tragic crash of an IAF Tejas fighter aircraft at the Dubai Airshow and the loss of our brave pilot. India mourns the loss of a brave air warrior. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. A swift and proper inquiry is needed to determine the cause of the crash. The safety and lives of our pilots are of the utmost importance," he said on X.

Tejas Crash During Aerial Display At Air Show In Dubai

The Indian Air Force’s Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the air show in Dubai on Friday evening. A video from the crash showed the fighter jet going down mid-flight and exploding into a ball of fire. Unfortunately, the pilot was killed in the crash.

Visuals showed black smoke rising over Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched and sirens sounded after the crash.

Second Tejas Crash

This is the second time that a Tejas fighter jet has crashed. Earlier in March last year, a Tejas fighter had crashed in a compound of a student hostel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer during a training sortie. At that time, the pilot had ejected safely.