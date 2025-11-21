 Caught On Camera: Boyfriend Mercilessly Thrashed With Stick After Being Caught By Girl's Family In UP's Ghaziabad
Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | X/@Deepikasingh043

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A video has surfaced showing a youth being brutally thrashed in the Crossings Republik police station area.

In the clip, a young man can be clearly seen beating a youth with a stick. The youth had reportedly gone to meet his girlfriend and was thrashed by the woman's brother. The incident took place on Wednesday. The video has gone viral on social media.

Upon learning of the incident, the police took immediate action and, based on the victim's complaint, registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

The man has been identified as Ritesh. Reportedly, Ritesh had left for college at around 9:00 am, and shortly after, his father was informed that his son had been hospitalised. Ritesh suffered severe injuries after being attacked. The video shows, the man being verbally abused and being beaten by a stick and being kicked several times.

The probe revealed that Ritesh was reportedly having an affair with the accused’s sister. It was reported that the couple had met a day earlier, and the girl’s brother and father saw them. Angered by this, the accused intercepted Ritesh and assaulted him, causing a leg injury. The police have filed a case in the matter and launched an investigation.

Police Statement

In an official statement regarding the matter, the Ghaziabad police said, "On 20.11.25, the complainant submitted a report at Crossing Republic Police Station stating that some individuals had assaulted and seriously injured their son Ritesh on 19.11.25."

"Taking immediate cognizance of this information, a case was registered under relevant sections at Crossing Republic Police Station. Several teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused. Further legal proceedings are underway," Priyashri Pal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wave City, said in a statement.

