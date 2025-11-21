‘Female Party Worker Pushed Off Terrace By TMC Goons’, Alleges BJP; Watch Shocking Video

The official X handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit on Friday shared a shocking video alleging that a woman party worker was “pushed off a terrace by TMC goons.” The six-second clip shows four men and a woman on the terrace of an under-construction house. One of the men is seen pushing the woman off the edge.

Sharing the video, the West Bengal BJP wrote, “In Raydighi’s Debipur (Tentulberia booth), a female BJP worker protested against an illegal party office on her own land. They attacked her and pushed her off her own terrace.”

Targeting the Mamata Banerjee government, the party added, “Mamata still has the gall to ask for votes from Bengalis! The time has come to end her terror regime in our state.”

The woman BJP worker claims that the land on which the office was built is her private property and that she was protesting to have the structure removed. During the protest, she was allegedly attacked by several individuals. Police intervened to bring the situation under control, and the injured woman was taken to a hospital.

The victim further alleged that an illegal party office had been constructed on her land and that the confrontation escalated when she opposed it. “I protested the illegal construction, and that is when they attacked me and pushed me off the terrace of my own house,” she said. Police confirmed that an initial complaint has been registered and an investigation is underway. Officials said they are identifying the reasons behind the violence and all those involved.