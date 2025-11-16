 Nanded: BJP Workers Clash With Leadership Over Preference To Newcomers Ahead Of Local Body Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded: BJP Workers Clash With Leadership Over Preference To Newcomers Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Nanded: BJP Workers Clash With Leadership Over Preference To Newcomers Ahead Of Local Body Polls

The BJP is aiming for a strong performance, particularly in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections. Party sources said candidates are being selected based on multiple parameters, including public connection, organisational work, winnability, and the ability to manage election-related expenditure

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Nanded: BJP Workers Clash With Leadership Over Preference To Newcomers Ahead Of Local Body Polls | Representative Image

Nanded: With elections for municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis approaching, the political atmosphere in the district is heating up. All major parties have begun preparing for the upcoming local body polls. However, long-time BJP workers have expressed discontent, alleging that newly inducted members are being given preference for candidature, leaving senior grassroots workers wondering when they will get an opportunity to contest.

The BJP is aiming for a strong performance, particularly in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections. Party sources said candidates are being selected based on multiple parameters, including public connection, organisational work, winnability, and the ability to manage election-related expenditure.

Read Also
Pune: Katraj Zoo To Add Zebras, Lion-Tailed Macaques; Proposes 50% Ticket Hike—Here's What You'll...
article-image

Veteran BJP workers, many of whom have been associated with the party for years, claim they are being sidelined. They argue that despite their sustained efforts in expanding the BJP’s base in Nanded, a district traditionally considered a Congress stronghold, the party leadership is favouring recent entrants over loyal, long-time cadres. As a result, a wave of dissatisfaction is reportedly brewing among senior party workers in both the city and the district.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan: Lahore Tops Global Pollution Index As Hazardous Smog Engulfs Punjab
Pakistan: Lahore Tops Global Pollution Index As Hazardous Smog Engulfs Punjab
China Lashes Out At Philippines Over Joint Drills With US, Japan
China Lashes Out At Philippines Over Joint Drills With US, Japan
IND vs SA 1st Test: Washington Sundar Left In Disbelief As Team India Collapse To 30-Run Defeat At Eden Gardens; Video
IND vs SA 1st Test: Washington Sundar Left In Disbelief As Team India Collapse To 30-Run Defeat At Eden Gardens; Video
Maharashtra: Beed NCP Leader Yogesh Kshirsagar Joins BJP In Presence Of CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra: Beed NCP Leader Yogesh Kshirsagar Joins BJP In Presence Of CM Devendra Fadnavis
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded: BJP Workers Clash With Leadership Over Preference To Newcomers Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Nanded: BJP Workers Clash With Leadership Over Preference To Newcomers Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Launch Special Drive To Tackle Rising Crime In Urban Pockets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Launch Special Drive To Tackle Rising Crime In Urban Pockets

Parbhani: Traffic Branch Gets New Interceptor Vehicle To Boost Road Safety Enforcement

Parbhani: Traffic Branch Gets New Interceptor Vehicle To Boost Road Safety Enforcement

Nashik: Gondegaon Students Build Machine To Solve Farmers' Labour Shortage

Nashik: Gondegaon Students Build Machine To Solve Farmers' Labour Shortage

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Keen On MNS Alliance Despite Congress Opposition; MVA Future Uncertain

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Keen On MNS Alliance Despite Congress Opposition; MVA Future Uncertain