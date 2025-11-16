Nanded: BJP Workers Clash With Leadership Over Preference To Newcomers Ahead Of Local Body Polls | Representative Image

Nanded: With elections for municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis approaching, the political atmosphere in the district is heating up. All major parties have begun preparing for the upcoming local body polls. However, long-time BJP workers have expressed discontent, alleging that newly inducted members are being given preference for candidature, leaving senior grassroots workers wondering when they will get an opportunity to contest.

The BJP is aiming for a strong performance, particularly in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections. Party sources said candidates are being selected based on multiple parameters, including public connection, organisational work, winnability, and the ability to manage election-related expenditure.

Veteran BJP workers, many of whom have been associated with the party for years, claim they are being sidelined. They argue that despite their sustained efforts in expanding the BJP’s base in Nanded, a district traditionally considered a Congress stronghold, the party leadership is favouring recent entrants over loyal, long-time cadres. As a result, a wave of dissatisfaction is reportedly brewing among senior party workers in both the city and the district.