 Pune: Katraj Zoo To Add Zebras, Lion-Tailed Macaques; Proposes 50% Ticket Hike—Here's What You'll Pay
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
Pune: Katraj Zoo To Add Zebras, Lion-Tailed Macaques; Proposes 50% Ticket Hike—Here's What You'll Pay | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation administration has started considering a 50 per cent increase in the entry fee of the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Garden in Katraj. The administration explained that the proposal to increase the fee is due to the high income and expenditure incurred by the zoo. The PMC's Garden Department has submitted a proposal to increase the entry fee to the standing committee, and a decision will be taken accordingly.

PMC's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Garden in Katraj is the largest zoo in western Maharashtra. Tourists from various parts of the state, as well as from abroad, come to visit this zoo in large numbers. Work on expanding this zoo has been underway for the last few months. A large amount of funds has also been made available in the Pune Municipal Corporation's budget for this. After this expansion, different types of animals and birds will be brought there.

The current annual expenditure of this Municipal Corporation's zoo is more than the income received by the Municipal Corporation. Also, this expenditure is likely to increase in the future. Also, the entry fee of the Pune zoo is less compared to zoos in other states of India. Therefore, the municipal administration has prepared a proposal to allow a revised fee increase of 50 per cent.

Earlier, the standing committee had approved the price increase in 2018. After that, no increase in ticket fees has been made in the last seven years. The administration has placed this fee increase proposal before the standing committee for approval.

Zebra, Lion to arrive soon 

The work of expanding the zoological garden is going on rapidly under the PMC. After this expansion, new animals like zebras, mouse deer, and lion-tailed macaques will be inducted into the zoo. It will also have cages for marmosets, tamarins, and wild dogs. 

At present, the PMC’s Katraj zoo has leopards, lions, tigers, sloth bears, blackbucks, spotted deer, chinkaras, sambar, monkeys, reptiles, snakes, and a few birds. Also, work will be done to build a new snake park and increase modern facilities for the citizens.

Price hike proposal

Group – Current charges – Proposed charges (in rupees)

– Adults (height 4 feet 4 inches and above) – 40 – 60

– Children (height up to 4 feet 4 inches) – 10 – 20

– Foreign nationals – 100 – 150

– Students – 10 – 20

