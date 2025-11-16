Pune Ring Road: Development Plan For 117 Villages Underway; Logistics Parks, Universities To Come Up | PMRDA

Pune: The survey of 117 villages around the proposed Pune Ring Road has been completed recently for planned development, and the Development Plan (DP) of these villages will be submitted to the state government in the next two years. Educational institutions, housing projects (townships), as well as various facilities related to truck terminals, logistics parks, trauma care, and other facilities will be built in these villages.

After the work on the Pune Ring Road started, the responsibility of planning 117 villages in five talukas of Haveli, Mulshi, Bhor, Velhe and Purandar under the jurisdiction of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) was given to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The area of ​​all these villages is about 668 sq km. After the government ordered the MSRDC to prepare development plans for all these villages, the survey of all the villages was completed recently. A detailed discussion was held following this survey.

Drone survey of villages completed

While surveying these villages, while reviewing what facilities are currently available and what type of constructions have been done, existing land use (ELU) information has been collected. A survey was conducted using drones to find out where playgrounds have been reserved, and what facilities are planned to be built in other open spaces. It is possible to plan and develop the available open spaces.

In the future, while developing the region, the population of those villages will also increase. Therefore, space will have to be reserved for facilities like water supply facilities, water tanks, playgrounds, cemeteries, sewage projects, tourism, fire brigades, and others ,for those villages. That area should be developed comprehensively. To prevent pollution of rivers, it is planned to set up sewage projects near the rivers and process the dirty water.

Education, Industrial Hub

If there are industrial companies in these villages, an ‘industrial hub’ will be developed there. Since most of the 117 villages are located along the highway, necessary space will be reserved for universities and educational institutions. A 'logistics park' will be set up for industries. Due to the increasing population and increasing number of vehicles, large roads of 18, 24 and 30 meters in width will be constructed from now on. Officials have drawn attention to the fact that a development plan (DP) will be prepared considering future developments in the next 20 years.