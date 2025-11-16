Pune Court Cancels Sale Deed In Jain Hostel Property Dispute; Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Calls For Inactive Trustees To Step Aside | File Photo

In a long-running hostel property dispute, the Pune Civil Court has cancelled the sale deed executed between the trust and Gokhale Builders. The court upheld the order earlier passed by the Charity Commissioner on October 30, 2025, declaring the transaction invalid. The verdict was delivered by Judge N. R. Gajbhiye, who confirmed that the controversial sale deed stands cancelled in its entirety.

Jain spiritual leader Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj on Saturday said, "The trustees who have remained inactive, or lacking genuine commitment toward the hostel must voluntarily step aside. Only those who can work sincerely, devote time, and follow the rules should be given the responsibilities connected to the institution."

Maharaj also highlighted that the urgent need to reinstate the trust’s name on Index-2 is essential for the protection of the property. He added that this decision would serve as a crucial benchmark for all religious institutions across Maharashtra.

He also highlighted that it was an emotional moment when the idol of Lord Mahavir was taped and measured during the dispute. He described it as the most painful moment of his life as a monk and said such an incident must never repeat.

He urged the trust to immediately install a grand and prominent idol of Lord Mahavir on the premises. And if the trust is unable to take up the work, he and the community’s donors are ready to begin the project without delay. He demanded that the hostel be restarted at the earliest and that all required facilities for students be restored. "The trust must fulfil its responsibilities without hesitation," he added.

The Jain community in Pune and Maharaj raised concerns over the growing problem across the state. Maharaj noted that the sale of trust-owned properties has risen sharply in recent years. He appealed to the government to implement strict controls and clear rules to prevent such transactions.

He also called for stricter rules for the selection of trustees, favouring individuals who understand regulations, follow them diligently, remain transparent, stay connected with society, and are willing to work actively. Those who violate trust norms, he said, must be removed promptly.

Nancy Jain, a student at SPPU, said, "Saving one old temple is greater than building a thousand new ones. Preserving historic and functional temples or hostels is a far more meaningful act than constructing numerous new ones."