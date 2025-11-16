Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Keen On MNS Alliance Despite Congress Opposition; MVA Future Uncertain | File

Nashik: Amid the increasing influence of the BJP and the Mahayuti alliance, the weakened Shiv Sena (UBT) is keen on allying with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). However, with the Congress strongly opposing this move, the very existence of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) could be at risk, political observers say.



After the major political shift of 2019, the Shiv Sena split, with Eknath Shinde joining hands with the BJP. Since then, the Uddhav Thackeray–led faction remained a part of the MVA. Now, Uddhav Thackeray appears increasingly inclined toward an alliance with the MNS.



His primary concern is the fear of Marathi votes splitting if the MNS contests independently—something that could severely affect the Shiv Sena’s prospects in the crucial Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. This makes it more likely that Uddhav may ignore Congress’s objections and move ahead with the MNS tie-up.





Three-cornered contest likely in Nashik Rural



In the Nashik district, both Uddhav Thackeray’s and Raj Thackeray’s parties have weakened in recent times, and their fight is now more about political survival. The district also has a sizeable voter base loyal to Sharad Pawar, making MVA unity crucial.



If Uddhav Thackeray distances himself from the MVA, his faction may suffer considerably. Since the MNS has almost no presence in rural Nashik, an alliance with them is not expected to offer any real advantage.



Given the Congress’s firm refusal to include the MNS in the alliance, Nashik Rural may see an inevitable triangular contest between the Mahayuti, the MVA, and the MNS/Uddhav faction, political experts predict.