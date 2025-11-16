Nashik: Self-Styled Godman Allegedly Rapes Woman After Promising To Cure Husband's Alcoholism, Booked | Representational Image

Nashik: A fraudster, self-styled godman (baba) who came into contact with a woman under the pretext of helping her alcoholic husband, has been booked for allegedly raping her. The accused has been identified as Ganesh Jayaram Jagtap alias ‘Bade Baba Pathardi-wala’, a resident of Dharangaon-Khadka in Niphad taluka.



Exploited the Woman by Gaining Her Trust

According to the information received, the victim lives in Nashik. Her husband was addicted to alcohol, and since he and the accused worked at the same place, the baba frequently visited their home. Claiming that he could “free her husband from alcoholism,” the baba trapped the woman emotionally.



He insisted on taking her to religious places for rituals, and using emotional manipulation and fear, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Meanwhile, her husband’s addiction issue didn't got addressed . Realising she had been cheated, the woman complained to the Indiranagar Police Station. The accused has been booked under charges of rape and the Atrocity Act.



Cheated 8 People of ₹19 Lakhs

It has also come to light that this self-styled godman, known locally as ‘Bade Baba Pathardi-wala’, has cheated several people in the past. On the Wadala–Pathardi Road, he had set up an ashram under the name “Bade Baba Machhindranath Trust”, through which he allegedly cheated 8 individuals of a total of ₹19 lakh.





Previous Cases Pending



There are several earlier cases registered against this baba at Indiranagar and other police stations. Social worker Krishna Chandgude, State Executive Member of ANiS, stated, "Police must gather strong evidence. Despite the seriousness of the crime, charges under the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act have not been applied — they must be added. The accused was arrested five years ago in similar cheating cases. A thorough investigation may expose many more instances of fraud."