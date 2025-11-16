Pimpri-Chinchwad: After Residents’ Complaints, PCMC Acts Against 30 Polluting Projects; 9 RMC Plants Sealed

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: As it has come to light that Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants are also contributing to the deteriorating air quality in Pimpri-Chinchwad city, the Environment Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated action, officials announced on Saturday. A squad formed within the Environment Department inspected and sealed nine RMC plants in the areas of Tathawade, Punawale, Pimple Nilakh, and Moshi for violating regulations. Action will be taken against a total of 30 projects that have failed to implement necessary measures for air pollution control.

This comes after growing reports and complaints from residents of Wakad, Tathawade, Hinjawadi, and Punawale about the deteriorating air quality. With this action by PCMC, residents are taking a breath of calmness, as the air quality might get better.

30 Projects in the City Causing Air Pollution!

Pimpri-Chinchwad city is rapidly expanding on all sides, with towering buildings being erected. The number of RMC projects in various parts of the city is also continuously increasing to meet the needs of these construction projects. To control air pollution, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has implemented new and stricter guidelines for RMC projects. However, it was observed that project operators were not complying with the regulations.

The Pollution Control Board has provided the PCMC's Environment Department with a list of 30 projects in the city that are causing air pollution and failing to comply with the rules. PCMC has appointed two Detection Squads for the immediate resolution of environmental issues and complaints in the city, making the standard of living of citizens better.

These squads inspected RMC projects in the Tathawade, Punawale, Pimple Nilakh, and Moshi areas. Violations found included the lack of a 'water sprinkling system' necessary for dust control, performing mixing operations in open spaces, and not using tarpaulins during the transportation of gravel, sand, and crushed sand. It was observed that these projects were adversely affecting the air quality. As a result, the Environment Department took immediate action and sealed the projects.

Residents Suffocate

In recent years, the Air Quality Index across multiple parts of Pune District has deteriorated. The problem is especially worse in the winter season, as reported by environmental health experts. With a growing number of vehicles, industries around the city, and developmental projects and RMC plants not following rules, this has increased air pollution in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

Narendra Bhosale, a resident of Tathawade, said, “Whenever I go out for some work, I involuntarily eat dust and inhale impure air. I haven't smoked a cigarette or any other toxic substance in my life to take care of my health. However, this air quality will result in life-threatening diseases for me. My children always have coughing problems, while even my parents complain about the air. We have covered our house, but we have to go out for work. The government should improve this situation.”

Yogita Karmarkar, a resident of Wakad, said, “I suffer from asthma. I am considering leaving this area for good and getting well settled in a good area. It's sad to see that the area where I was born is suffocating me like this. Not only Pune, but many metro cities in our country are suffering from this situation. Authorities are not helping. I am waiting to make enough savings and then settle somewhere else.”

PCMC Administration Provides Instructions

The PCMC administration has said that vehicles transporting gravel and sand must be covered with tarpaulin, and a water sprinkling system should be used within the project premises to control dust pollution. All mixing operations are required to be carried out in enclosed spaces. To further prevent air pollution during the transportation of aggregate, sand, and crushed sand, vehicles must remain fully covered with tarpaulin. Additionally, RMC projects should operate only during the prescribed hours and must remain within the permitted air pollution limits. The noise level in the project area must also not exceed the prescribed standards, stated Executive Engineer Harwinder Bansal.

Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, in charge of PCMC's Environment Department, said, "The administration will not provide any leniency to any establishment that fails to comply with the rules. Priority is given to the health of the citizens and environmental protection. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules."

PCMC Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate said, "Squads have been activated to take action against those who do not follow environmental regulations. A letter has been received from the MPCB regarding RMC projects. A campaign of action has been launched against projects where air pollution control systems or measures have not been implemented."