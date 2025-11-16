 Nashik: St. Francis School Teachers Organise Special Programs To Mark Children's Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: St. Francis School Teachers Organise Special Programs To Mark Children's Day

Nashik: St. Francis School Teachers Organise Special Programs To Mark Children's Day

Children's Day ( Nov 14 ) was celebrated with enthusiasm at St. Francis High School, Ranenagar, under the guidance of the founder of the school, Augustine Pinto, and the founder, Grace Pinto. The teachers had organised various colourful programs to entertain the students.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: St. Francis School Teachers Organise Special Programs To Mark Children's Day |

Nashik: Children's Day ( Nov 14 ) was celebrated with enthusiasm at St. Francis High School, Ranenagar, under the guidance of the founder of the school, Augustine Pinto, and the founder, Grace Pinto. The teachers had organised various colourful programs to entertain the students.

The program started with the prayer of the Lord Jesus. Then the verses from the Holy Bible were recited. All the teachers of the school presented prayer songs. Then fantastic orchestra and dance was organised by the Pre-Primary and Primary teachers for the students. On this occasion, the message of the founder of the school, Dr Pinto Sir, was read out by the principal, Manju Patil.

Read Also
Nashik: Self-Styled Godman Allegedly Rapes Woman After Promising To Cure Husband's Alcoholism,...
article-image

The program concluded with various entertainment programs presented by the teachers. After that, chocolates and cakes were distributed to the students. The school's principal, Manju Patil, department heads Bhagyashree Marathe and Sheetal Chincholikar made efforts to make the program a success.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Traffic Update: THESE Roads On Kalyan–Shilphata Route To Remain Closed Till March 2026 For Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition & Construction Work
Thane Traffic Update: THESE Roads On Kalyan–Shilphata Route To Remain Closed Till March 2026 For Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition & Construction Work
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Banquet Hall In Gorakhpur; Investigation Underway, Video Surfaces
Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Banquet Hall In Gorakhpur; Investigation Underway, Video Surfaces
IND vs SA 1st Test: Gautam Gambhir's SCATHING ATTACK On Batters After Eden Gardens Defeat, Says 'Pitch Had No Demons'
IND vs SA 1st Test: Gautam Gambhir's SCATHING ATTACK On Batters After Eden Gardens Defeat, Says 'Pitch Had No Demons'
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: St. Francis School Teachers Organise Special Programs To Mark Children's Day

Nashik: St. Francis School Teachers Organise Special Programs To Mark Children's Day

Nashik Celebrates Birsa Munda Jayanti, Honours Tribal Freedom Fighters

Nashik Celebrates Birsa Munda Jayanti, Honours Tribal Freedom Fighters

Nashik: 'Nehru Could Have Become Dictator But Chose Democracy,' Says Raju Parulekar At Seminar

Nashik: 'Nehru Could Have Become Dictator But Chose Democracy,' Says Raju Parulekar At Seminar

Pune Ring Road: Development Plan For 117 Villages Underway; Logistics Parks, Universities To Come Up

Pune Ring Road: Development Plan For 117 Villages Underway; Logistics Parks, Universities To Come Up

Pune: Katraj Zoo To Add Zebras, Lion-Tailed Macaques; Proposes 50% Ticket Hike—Here's What You'll...

Pune: Katraj Zoo To Add Zebras, Lion-Tailed Macaques; Proposes 50% Ticket Hike—Here's What You'll...