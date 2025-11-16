Nashik: St. Francis School Teachers Organise Special Programs To Mark Children's Day |

Nashik: Children's Day ( Nov 14 ) was celebrated with enthusiasm at St. Francis High School, Ranenagar, under the guidance of the founder of the school, Augustine Pinto, and the founder, Grace Pinto. The teachers had organised various colourful programs to entertain the students.

The program started with the prayer of the Lord Jesus. Then the verses from the Holy Bible were recited. All the teachers of the school presented prayer songs. Then fantastic orchestra and dance was organised by the Pre-Primary and Primary teachers for the students. On this occasion, the message of the founder of the school, Dr Pinto Sir, was read out by the principal, Manju Patil.

The program concluded with various entertainment programs presented by the teachers. After that, chocolates and cakes were distributed to the students. The school's principal, Manju Patil, department heads Bhagyashree Marathe and Sheetal Chincholikar made efforts to make the program a success.